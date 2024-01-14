en English
Business

Karnataka Delegation Heads to Davos with ‘Innovation Will Impact’ Theme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Karnataka Delegation Heads to Davos with ‘Innovation Will Impact’ Theme

A delegation from Karnataka, India, fortified with the state’s top officials, is ready to make its mark at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, set to occur from January 15 to 19. Led by the Karnataka Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, the team carries with it a powerful message: ‘Innovation Will Impact.’

Carrying The Banner Of Innovation

The delegation’s theme underscores their mission to highlight Karnataka’s numerous attributes and opportunities. Governor MB Patil will be joined by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, the Secretary of ITBT, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industry, the Commissioner of Commerce & Industries, and the CEO of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board. Each member of this team is poised to represent the state’s business-friendly policies, developed ecosystem, and the wealth of investment opportunities it holds.

Fostering Skill Development

A key facet of Karnataka’s presentation at the WEF will be the emphasis on skill development among students. The state’s dedication to nurturing its human resources and preparing them for the future of work will be a cornerstone of their participation. This focus on skills and education underlines Karnataka’s commitment to its people and to the industries that could potentially find a home within its borders.

Positioning Karnataka As Asia’s Manufacturing Hub

The state government sees the WEF 2024 as a platform to position Karnataka as an upcoming manufacturing powerhouse in Asia. The focus will be on sectors such as semiconductors, electric automotive, space and defense, clean energy, research and development, and artificial intelligence. The delegation’s goal is to attract more investment and foster collaborations in these areas, helping to further Karnataka’s journey towards becoming a global center of innovation and enterprise.

The World Economic Forum, known for fostering public-private sector collaboration, offers the perfect stage for this endeavour. The 54th Annual Meeting will address the principles of trust through transparency, consistency, and accountability. Attendees will include governments, international organisations, civil society leaders, experts, and media, all gathered to explore the future of global cooperation and development.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

