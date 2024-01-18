Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Key Issues Raised by Samyuktha Horata-Karnataka Forum

In an essential move addressing various concerns of the working communities, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in a critical meeting with a delegation from the Samyuktha Horata-Karnataka Forum. The forum represents an amalgamation of farmers, Dalits, laborers, students, and women's organizations, and raised several pressing issues affecting these groups.

Key Issues and Demands

The delegation brought to attention critical matters such as land acquisition, the cow slaughter prohibition act, Bagar Hukum, a ban on 12-hour compulsory work, and the OTS system for farmers' loans in rural banks. These issues reflect the intricacies of the socio-political landscape of Karnataka and shed light on the challenges faced by these marginalized communities.

Assurances from the Chief Minister

In response to these concerns, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered several assurances. He pledged that banks would be directed not to forcefully collect loan installments from farmers. This response highlights the government's understanding of the financial struggles plaguing the agricultural community. Additionally, he promised to address issues related to Bagar Hukum and other forest-related matters in a forthcoming meeting with other ministers and officials.

Clarifications and Amendments

Siddaramaiah clarified that the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023 does not mandate 12-hour workdays, a significant concern for the laborers. This will be reviewed with the intention to revert to the standard 8-hour workday, providing relief to the working community. In addition, amendments to the Land Reforms Act will be corrected to align with the existing law, addressing the concerns related to land acquisition.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, various government officials, and secretaries from different departments, marking it as a significant event in the political discourse of the state.