Karnataka BJP MLA Calls for Archaeological Survey of Vijayapura Mosques

In the aftermath of a contentious statement by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anant Kumar Hegde, Basanagouda Yatnal, a BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Karnataka, has urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to investigate his claim that mosques in the Vijayapura district are erected over Hindu temples.

Yatnal’s Appeal and Evidence

Yatnal’s comments were made in light of Hegde’s provocative implication that the Bhatkal Mosque in Uttara Kannada district could meet the same fate as the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, which was razed in 1992. The Karnataka MLA contends that there is significant evidence of Hindu architecture in the district. He cites the existence of a Jain temple, a Narasimha temple, a Shiva temple, Nandi figures, depictions of Hindus, and lotus flowers as proof of his claim.

Request to the ASI and Legal Consequences for Hegde

Yatnal has officially written to the ASI, requesting a survey akin to the one conducted at Qutub Minar in Delhi. He has explicitly stated his intention to take the matter to court should the ASI respond affirmatively. Meanwhile, a case under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code, promoting enmity between different groups on religious, racial, birthplace, or residence grounds, has been registered against Anant Kumar Hegde. Hegde’s statement, indicating that the potential demolition of the Bhatkal Mosque is a decision of the Hindu society rather than a personal viewpoint, has sparked this legal action.