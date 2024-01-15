en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Karnataka BJP MLA Calls for Archaeological Survey of Vijayapura Mosques

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Karnataka BJP MLA Calls for Archaeological Survey of Vijayapura Mosques

In the aftermath of a contentious statement by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anant Kumar Hegde, Basanagouda Yatnal, a BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Karnataka, has urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to investigate his claim that mosques in the Vijayapura district are erected over Hindu temples.

Yatnal’s Appeal and Evidence

Yatnal’s comments were made in light of Hegde’s provocative implication that the Bhatkal Mosque in Uttara Kannada district could meet the same fate as the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, which was razed in 1992. The Karnataka MLA contends that there is significant evidence of Hindu architecture in the district. He cites the existence of a Jain temple, a Narasimha temple, a Shiva temple, Nandi figures, depictions of Hindus, and lotus flowers as proof of his claim.

Request to the ASI and Legal Consequences for Hegde

Yatnal has officially written to the ASI, requesting a survey akin to the one conducted at Qutub Minar in Delhi. He has explicitly stated his intention to take the matter to court should the ASI respond affirmatively. Meanwhile, a case under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code, promoting enmity between different groups on religious, racial, birthplace, or residence grounds, has been registered against Anant Kumar Hegde. Hegde’s statement, indicating that the potential demolition of the Bhatkal Mosque is a decision of the Hindu society rather than a personal viewpoint, has sparked this legal action.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
In the realm of cross-border sports union, recent developments have fanned the flames of conjecture regarding the marital status of renowned Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, and Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik. The couple, who’ve been in the public eye since their union due to the historical rivalry between their nations, are now under the microscope
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Qualcomm Fuels Growth of India's Semiconductor Industry with Significant Investment
2 mins ago
Qualcomm Fuels Growth of India's Semiconductor Industry with Significant Investment
Phone Lines of Key Government Offices in Pune Nonfunctional: A Public Grievance
2 mins ago
Phone Lines of Key Government Offices in Pune Nonfunctional: A Public Grievance
Age and Affluence Key to Financial Freedom for Women in India: Study Reveals
2 mins ago
Age and Affluence Key to Financial Freedom for Women in India: Study Reveals
India's Persistent Power Hunger: Doubling Down on Coal Amid Climate Concerns
2 mins ago
India's Persistent Power Hunger: Doubling Down on Coal Amid Climate Concerns
South Indian Cinema: A Time of High-Profile Events, Releases and Anticipation
2 mins ago
South Indian Cinema: A Time of High-Profile Events, Releases and Anticipation
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
10 seconds
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
15 seconds
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
19 seconds
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
41 seconds
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
47 seconds
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
57 seconds
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
1 min
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
1 min
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
1 min
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
28 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app