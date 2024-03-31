Karnataka Battles Rising Human-Animal Conflict: Over 600 Lives Lost in a Decade

In Karnataka, a startling revelation by official data indicates a grim reality where, on average, one person loses their life to human-animal conflict every week. This escalating issue has predominantly been attributed to elephants, with more than 600 fatalities recorded over the past decade. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared this matter a 'blazing issue' confronting his administration, as efforts intensify to mitigate these deadly encounters through substantial conservation funding and infrastructural measures.

Urgent Measures and Budget Allocations

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Karnataka government has taken proactive steps, including a notable allocation in the state budget towards combating human-animal conflicts. With Rs 100 crore provided in the previous budget for constructing railway barricades, and an additional Rs 151 crore earmarked for wildlife-related works in the current fiscal year, the focus remains on preventing loss of life and property. These barricades, along with other preventive measures like solar fencing and elephant-proof trenches, are pivotal in safeguarding communities residing near forest areas while ensuring the preservation of wildlife.

Challenges in Habitat and Conservation Efforts

Forest officials highlight the underlying issues exacerbating human-animal conflicts, such as habitat disturbance and the invasion of forests by weeds like lantana, which force animals to venture into human settlements. Efforts to improve the habitat within forests are underway, including weed removal, moisture conservation works, and strengthening anti-poaching initiatives. The increase in animal populations, especially elephants, necessitates expansive and improved habitats to mitigate conflicts effectively.

Strategic Responses and Future Directions