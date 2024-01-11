en English
Karnataka Bank to Inaugurate 915th Branch in Ayodhya, Echoing Commitment to Community Development

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Karnataka Bank to Inaugurate 915th Branch in Ayodhya, Echoing Commitment to Community Development

With a legacy stretching back to 1924, Karnataka Bank prepares to extend its geographical footprint with the inauguration of its 915th branch in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 11, 2024. This new branch, equipped with a Mini e-Lobby, will find its home on the ground floor of the Choti Devkali Complex, nestled near the Choti Devkali Mandir.

Unveiling a new chapter in Ayodhya

The inauguration event is slated to host an illustrious roster of guests. Among the attendees will be Shri Champath Rai, a prominent figure of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, and the top brass of Karnataka Bank, including Managing Director & CEO Srikrishnan H and Executive Director Shekhar Rao. The timing of this inauguration is noteworthy as it coincides with the inauguration of the Sri Rama Temple, subtly echoing the bank’s commitment to the economic prosperity and community development in Ayodhya.

Banking on a century-long dedication

With this new branch, Karnataka Bank continues its mission to provide top-tier banking infrastructure and digital services, catering to both residents and tourists alike. This underscores the bank’s century-old dedication to customer service and financial inclusion. Recognized for its wide array of services that cater to diverse market segments, Karnataka Bank has consistently embraced technological advancements, setting a benchmark in the digital financial landscape.

A commitment to growth and community service

This new branch is more than just a physical structure; it is a testament to Karnataka Bank’s unwavering commitment to growth and community service. As a bank that has always been at the forefront of technological and service innovation, the Ayodhya branch will not only enhance the bank’s presence but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of the region, reinforcing the bank’s pivotal role in economic development and community wellbeing.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

