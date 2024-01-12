Kargil’s LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools

In a significant meeting held in Kargil, Dr. Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, the Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC, Kargil, led a discussion on the strategic integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government schools. This focal meeting saw key participants such as Executive Councillor for Social Welfare, Aga Syed Mujtaba Mosavi, Executive Councillor for Education, Zakir Husain, and various directors and officers from both the social welfare and education departments.

Combating Duplication of Services

The central dialogue revolved around the merger of Anganwadi Centers with government schools, a move aimed at avoiding the duplication of services, specifically Mid-Day Meals provided by both entities. The idea of co-location of Anganwadi Centers and school buildings within the same compound found resonance in the meeting, aligning with the directives of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Building a Solid Educational Foundation

Dr. Jaffer emphasized the transcendental role of both the Anganwadi Centers and the School Education Department in laying a solid educational foundation for children. He underscored the importance of these institutions in uplifting underprivileged sectors of society and instructed officials to actively fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

Addressing Future Development Plans

Discussion also encompassed the issue of constructing new Anganwadi Centers. Dr. Jaffer proposed that provisions for land compensations should be factored into the development plans, considering the remoteness of state-owned lands. This strategic move is expected to foster a consolidated approach to early childhood education, thus paving the way for a brighter future for the children of Kargil.