en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kargil’s LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Kargil’s LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools

In a significant meeting held in Kargil, Dr. Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, the Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC, Kargil, led a discussion on the strategic integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government schools. This focal meeting saw key participants such as Executive Councillor for Social Welfare, Aga Syed Mujtaba Mosavi, Executive Councillor for Education, Zakir Husain, and various directors and officers from both the social welfare and education departments.

Combating Duplication of Services

The central dialogue revolved around the merger of Anganwadi Centers with government schools, a move aimed at avoiding the duplication of services, specifically Mid-Day Meals provided by both entities. The idea of co-location of Anganwadi Centers and school buildings within the same compound found resonance in the meeting, aligning with the directives of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Building a Solid Educational Foundation

Dr. Jaffer emphasized the transcendental role of both the Anganwadi Centers and the School Education Department in laying a solid educational foundation for children. He underscored the importance of these institutions in uplifting underprivileged sectors of society and instructed officials to actively fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

Addressing Future Development Plans

Discussion also encompassed the issue of constructing new Anganwadi Centers. Dr. Jaffer proposed that provisions for land compensations should be factored into the development plans, considering the remoteness of state-owned lands. This strategic move is expected to foster a consolidated approach to early childhood education, thus paving the way for a brighter future for the children of Kargil.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
ChatGPT: The AI Model That Writes Like A Human
In a noteworthy development in artificial intelligence (AI), an AI model, dubbed ChatGPT, has demonstrated its ability to generate text strikingly similar to human composition. This technology, built on the GPT (Generative Pre-training Transformer) architecture, employs advanced deep learning techniques to create content that mirrors human style of writing. Trained on an extensive array of
ChatGPT: The AI Model That Writes Like A Human
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
18 mins ago
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Andalusia Steps Up to Address Skilled Tradesmen Shortage with New Training Facility
24 mins ago
Andalusia Steps Up to Address Skilled Tradesmen Shortage with New Training Facility
Teacher Shortage Prompts Schools to Innovate, But Broader Changes Needed
12 mins ago
Teacher Shortage Prompts Schools to Innovate, But Broader Changes Needed
Odisha Implements 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Sexual Offences in Residential Schools
13 mins ago
Odisha Implements 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Sexual Offences in Residential Schools
Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers
15 mins ago
Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers
Latest Headlines
World News
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
2 mins
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
2 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
3 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
3 mins
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
4 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
4 mins
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
E. coli Triggers Boil Water Notice in Jackson, Mississippi: Public Trust at Stake
5 mins
E. coli Triggers Boil Water Notice in Jackson, Mississippi: Public Trust at Stake
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge
5 mins
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge
Asian Cup Kicks Off Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
6 mins
Asian Cup Kicks Off Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app