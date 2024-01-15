Kargil Witnesses the Inception of National Road Safety Month with a Traffic Awareness Rally

On January 15, the remote town of Kargil came alive with the initiation of a traffic awareness rally led by Dr. Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, the Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). This marked the beginning of the National Road Safety Month, a significant event observed from January 15 to February 14, dedicated to promoting road safety and reducing traffic-related accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

A Rally for Road Safety

The rally, traversing through the local Bazaar, concluded at the office of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO). The procession was designed to be an eye-catching spectacle, a clarion call to the citizens, urging them to bear the torch of road safety. Among the notable attendees were Aga Syeed Mujtaba Mussavi and Zakir Hussain from LAHDC, ADC Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani, DySP Traffic Manzoor Ahmed, and ARTO Khadim Hussain.

Conversations on Road Safety

Following the rally, an awareness program was conducted where DySP Ahmed emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules, the use of seat belts, and maintaining vehicle fitness. His words served as a reminder of the collective responsibility of all road users in ensuring safety. ARTO Hussain echoed this sentiment, underscoring the role of all stakeholders in enhancing road safety. He detailed the month's activities, planned meticulously to foster safer road practices.

A Pledge for Traffic Regulation Adherence

The event concluded on a promising note, with transport operators pledging to follow traffic regulations. It was a demonstration of solidarity and commitment to the cause of road safety. The pledge signaled a collective step forward towards a safer road environment, reflecting the spirit of the National Road Safety Month.