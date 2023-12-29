en English
Holiday

Kareena Kapoor Welcomes the New Year in the Swiss Alps

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:55 pm EST
Kareena Kapoor, the esteemed Bollywood actress, is welcoming the New Year in her favorite holiday spot, Gstaad, in the Swiss Alps. Along with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and children, Taimur and Jehangir, this destination has become an annual tradition for the family since their marriage in 2012. This year, they are joined by their friend Natasha Poonawalla, adding a new member to their traditional holiday retreat.

Instagram Tales of a Winter Wonderland

Kareena’s Instagram Stories serve as a window, offering fans a peek into their time in the snow-clad landscape. One particular image showcases Kareena, clad in winter attire, and Natasha, sporting a woolen outfit, both immersing themselves in the chilly surroundings. The actress also shared serene views from her hotel balcony, capturing the picturesque panorama of the Swiss Alps.

From London to the Swiss Alps

Prior to their Swiss retreat, Kareena and Saif spent their Christmas in London, indulging in the festive spirit of the city. Their holidaying didn’t stop at merry celebrations; they also attended a football match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, adding a sporty twist to their festive getaway.

A Busy Year for Kareena Kapoor

Besides her holiday escapades, Kareena Kapoor has had quite a productive year professionally. She made a mark with her role in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, ‘Jaane Jaan.’ The actress is also set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders,’ ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh, and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’ The latter features a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, promising a cinematic feast for Bollywood enthusiasts.

Holiday India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

