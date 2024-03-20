Kareena Kapoor Revives Madhuri's Iconic 'Choli Ke Peeche' in 'Crew': A Tribute to Bollywood Royalty

Who can ever forget the controversial yet iconic song 'Choli Ke Peeche' from Subhash Ghai's 1993 crime drama Khal Nayak, filmed on Madhuri Dixit? Now, the makers of Rajesh A Krishnan's upcoming heist comedy Crew have rehashed the track, featuring Kareena Kapoor in a version that's bound to get everyone grooving. After teasing fans with the song's instantly recognizable coo-coo hook in the trailer, the much-anticipated music video has finally been unveiled, showcasing Kareena Kapoor paying a vibrant tribute to Madhuri Dixit.

Reimagining a Classic

The new rendition of 'Choli Ke Peeche', dropped by the YouTube handle of Tips Official, is not just a mere remix but a groovier, fresher take on the original. It's been remixed by Akshay & IP, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, with lyrics by IP Singh. Interestingly, the voices of Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, who sang the original track, have been partially retained, adding a layer of nostalgia. Kareena Kapoor's performance in a flowy pink dress at a nightclub scene is not just a visual treat but serves as a heartfelt homage to Madhuri Dixit's timeless charm and grace.

A Star-Studded Affair

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles as air hostesses. The film's trailer, released last Saturday, has already set expectations high, showing the trio as flight attendants entangled in a comedic heist involving gold bars found on a passenger. With the film set to hit theaters on March 29, it marks the second collaboration between producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the success of the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.

A Laugh Riot with a Heart

The reimagined 'Choli Ke Peeche' song is not just a musical piece; it's a narrative device that adds depth to the film's storyline, showcasing the struggles faced by the characters played by Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the struggling airline industry. The film promises a mix of humor, drama, and unexpected twists, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

As the release date of Crew approaches, the excitement surrounding the film and its rehashed version of 'Choli Ke Peeche' is palpable. This movie not only pays homage to Bollywood's golden era but also brings together a stellar cast in a story that's as contemporary as it is entertaining. With its mix of nostalgia, humor, and star power, Crew is poised to be a cinematic experience that celebrates the spirit of Bollywood.