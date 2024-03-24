Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Pizza Party Frenzy Captured on 'Crew' Set

Who doesn't love pizza? From the classic Margherita to toppings featuring veggies, paneer, or chicken, this Italian delight has several delectable varieties. And guess what? Just like the rest of us, film stars also have a hard time resisting this yummy dish. Need proof? Head straight to Rhea Kapoor's Instagram handle. The diva, who recently co-produced the film Crew, posted a picture from the movie sets where the cast and the director can be seen having a pizza party. In the fun video, Kriti Sanon can be heard saying, "So, this is my eighth slice." When asked, Kareena said that she was relishing her seventh slice. After that, director Rajesh A. Krishnan can be seen pointing at Kareena and saying, "This one is going to be lifting Divya (Kriti's character in Crew) now." To this, Kareena humorously says, "That's why I have to eat one more."

Advertisment

Behind The Scenes: Pizza Party Galore

While sharing the video, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "And they say heroines don't eat. Pizza party with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo, Kriti Sanon. Tabu, missed you." Kriti also posted a sneak peek of the pizza party on her Instagram stories. In the short clip, she can be heard asking Kareena, "Bebo, what number?" in reference to the pizza slices she is eating. She responds, "Just shut up. I knew you would judge me." "I'm not judging you at all. I'm just asking. I want people to know we eat," Kriti tells her. Then, Kareena reveals that she has reached her 9th slice of pizza.

Craving For Pizza Now?

Advertisment

After watching Kriti Sanon And Kareena Kapoor indulge in pizza, are you craving some too? Here are some easy recipes to try this weekend: Pepperoni Pizza, a classic favorite; Chicken Pizza, packed with tender pieces of seasoned chicken; Margherita Pizza, a timeless Italian classic; Wholegrain Pizza, for those seeking a healthier option; and Kebab and Paneer Pizza, combining the flavors of succulent kebab meat and rich paneer for a delightful fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines.

What's Next For The Crew?

The camaraderie and fun moments shared by the cast of Crew not only highlight the off-screen chemistry but also build anticipation for the film's release. With Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu leading the cast, this comedy heist film is set to make a mark upon its release on March 29, 2024. As fans eagerly await more behind-the-scenes glimpses, the pizza party video serves as a delightful teaser of the fun that went into the making of Crew.