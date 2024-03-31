Karan Johar Announces 'Student of the Year 3' Series Directed by Reema Maya at CIFF

Filmmaker Karan Johar spilled details about Student of the Year 3 at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. Talking about his upcoming work, he discussed the web series, revealing that Reema Maya of Nocturnal Burger fame directs it, reports TOI. (Also Read: Salman Khan backs out of Karan Johar's The Bull after endless production delays)

Talking about collaborating with emerging directors and writers, Karan cited Reema's example, stating, "Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I'll enter Reema Maya's world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series."

Reema Maya: A Visionary Director

Reema is an international award-winning writer-director and the co-founder of the production house, Catnip. She is an independent filmmaker known for her short films that premiered at various film festivals. At Sundance Film Festival 2018, her short film Counterfeit Kunkoo received good response.

Her most recent film is Nocturnal Burger, which premiered at the Short Film Program section at the Sundance Film Festival 2023. She has also directed videos for brands like Netflix, Red Bull, and boAt. In 2018 she was also featured on Hindustan Times'30 under 30 list.

Shanaya Kapoor to Headline SOTY 3

Harpers Bazaar reported last year that Shanaya Kapoor will headline the third installment of Student of the Year. While she was set to debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak, along with Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, the film seems to have been shelved. She was later supposed to debut with Mohanlal-starrer, Malayalam film Vrushabha, which was also shelved.

The filmmakers are yet to make an official announcement about the web series, and reveal the rest of the cast and crew. SOTY released in 2012 while SOTY 2 released in 2019.

Implications for the Film Industry

Karan Johar's decision to collaborate with Reema Maya not only highlights the importance of fresh perspectives in mainstream cinema but also sets a precedent for established filmmakers to empower emerging talents. This move could potentially shift the dynamics within the industry, fostering a more inclusive and diverse storytelling landscape.

As anticipation builds for the third installment of the Student of the Year franchise, fans and critics alike eagerly await to see how Reema Maya's unique vision will rejuvenate the series. With Shanaya Kapoor leading the cast, the project promises to be a significant milestone in the careers of everyone involved.