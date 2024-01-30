Karan Johar and Tamannaah Bhatia Team Up for New OTT Series

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Tamannaah Bhatia are all set to join forces on a fresh, original series for an over-the-top (OTT) media service. The project is presently in the pre-production phase, with filming expected to kick off in mid-March or early April. This collaboration marks Tamannaah's fourth venture into the digital world, further solidifying her presence in the OTT space.

Exploring Start-Up Ecosystem

Tamannaah is slated to portray a leading role in this dramedy, which promises a deep dive into the experiences of two women navigating the exhilarating yet unpredictable startup landscape. The narrative, infused with both humor and drama, promises to offer a unique perspective on the triumphs and trials synonymous with entrepreneurship.

Director and Casting

The upcoming series will be helmed by director Archit Kumar, known for his work on the series 'Dr. Arora.' As the search for the actress to fill the second lead role continues, the anticipation surrounding the series only intensifies. The amalgamation of Kumar's directorial prowess and Tamannaah's acting prowess promises a compelling series.

Karan Johar's Digital Foray

This project is the latest addition to Karan Johar's vigorous involvement in the digital sphere. His successful OTT endeavors, such as 'Koffee with Karan,' have already established his acumen for creating engaging content. With promising projects featuring Bollywood luminaries like Ananya Panday and Emraan Hashmi on the horizon, Johar's digital imprint is set to expand significantly.