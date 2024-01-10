Kannauj Perfumers Craft Special Fragrances for Ram Temple Consecration

The consecration ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, set for January 22nd, promises to be an aromatic affair, thanks to the special perfumes crafted by the skilled perfumers of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. These perfumes, known for their enchanting fragrances, will be offered to Ram Lalla, a deity representation in the temple, as part of the consecration proceedings.

The Fragrance of Devotion

In an initiative led by Pawan Trivedi, president of the Kannauj Attars and Perfumes Association, a collection of fragrances have been prepared exclusively for this auspicious occasion. This selection includes a rose water concocted from locally grown roses for bathing the deity and an array of famous Kannauj scents like ‘Atar Mitti’, ‘Attar Motiya’, ‘Rooh Gulab’, sandalwood oil, and henna. These fragrances are expected to create a serene and fragrant environment during the holy event.

A Special Offering

All these perfumes will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for overseeing the temple’s activities. Additionally, a special perfume known as ‘Attar Shamama’ has been designed to provide warmth during the winter season. This fragrance will be used to protect Ram Lalla from the cold, signifying the meticulous care and reverence with which these offerings are crafted.

Parade of Fragrances

Before being sent to Ayodhya, these perfumes will be paraded through the city of Kannauj on a chariot, allowing the residents to partake in the joyous celebration. Over 7,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, making this a grand event anticipated by many.

This aromatic initiative by the perfumers of Kannauj not only emphasizes their mastery in crafting exquisite fragrances but also underscores the deep-seated spirituality and cultural richness of India. It is a testament to the country’s undying devotion and the intricate rituals that make Indian ceremonies unique.