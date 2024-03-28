Kangana Ranaut Eyes Politics and Box Office Redemption with 'Emergency', Draws Parallels to SRK's Journey

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless and outspoken nature, is embarking on a new journey that straddles both the cinematic and political realms. With her upcoming film, 'Emergency', set to release on June 14, 2024, and her recent announcement of contesting the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on the BJP's ticket, Kangana is all set to make headlines. Drawing parallels between her career trajectory and that of Shah Rukh Khan, she positions herself alongside the Bollywood superstar as part of the 'last generation of stars' in an era dominated by digital streaming platforms.

Advertisment

From Screen to Politics: Kangana's Bold Leap

Kangana Ranaut's cinematic journey has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, with her last hit dating back over four years. Her recent films, including 'Tejas', 'Judgementall Hai Kya', 'Thalaivii', 'Dhakad', and 'Chandramukhi 2', failed to make a significant impact at the box office. However, undeterred by these setbacks, Kangana draws inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan's comeback with the success of 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki' after a decade of underperforming releases. She asserts that no actor's career comprises solely of hits, highlighting the cyclical nature of success in Bollywood.

'Emergency': A Comeback in the Making?

Advertisment

'Emergency' presents Kangana in the role of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focusing on the tumultuous period of the Emergency in the 1970s. The film is not just a test of her acting prowess but also a potential comeback vehicle that could reignite her career. Kangana's portrayal of such a strong historical figure is eagerly awaited by audiences and critics alike, with many speculating whether this could be the hit she needs to reclaim her position in Bollywood's top echelons.

A New Chapter in Politics

Parallel to her cinematic endeavors, Kangana's foray into politics marks a significant shift in her career. Choosing to contest the Lok Sabha election from Mandi on the BJP's ticket, she is ready to translate her off-screen persona of a vocal and opinionated individual into a political identity. Her entry into politics has sparked discussions about the increasing trend of celebrities leveraging their popularity in the political arena, with Kangana citing her desire to engage with the 'real world' beyond the confines of art and entertainment.

As Kangana Ranaut navigates the twin challenges of reviving her film career and making her mark in politics, her journey reflects the evolving landscape of Indian cinema and the interplay between celebrity culture and political power. Whether 'Emergency' becomes the comeback she is hoping for remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Kangana is determined to carve out her own path, defying expectations and embracing new roles, both on and off the screen.