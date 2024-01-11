Kamat Hotels Sees Share Price Surge Amid Anticipated Tourism Boom in Ayodhya

On January 11, 2024, the shares of Kamat Hotels experienced a significant rise in the Bombay Stock Exchange. The share price of the company escalated by 5 percent during the morning trading period. The surge was attributed to a report by Zee Business, emphasizing the anticipated benefits the company is likely to reap from the burgeoning tourism in Ayodhya.

Upcoming Inauguration of Ram Mandir

The impending inauguration of the Ram Mandir, slated for January 22, 2024, has sparked a heightened interest in Ayodhya as a tourist destination. The temple, a highly anticipated religious site, is expected to draw a large number of tourists, both domestic and international.

Kamat Hotels’ Expansion Plans

Capitalizing on this opportunity, Kamat Hotels has revealed plans to open a new 50-room hotel in Ayodhya. This is part of a more extensive expansion plan, with the company aiming to establish two more hotels, thus adding a total of three new properties in the city. The company’s stock witnessed a surge following these revelations, indicating a positive market response to its expansion plans.

Boost in Business Growth and Profitability

The increase in tourism, propelled by the Ram Mandir, is seen as a significant factor contributing to the positive outlook for Kamat Hotels’ business growth and profitability. The success of the company’s expansion plans in Ayodhya could set a precedent for similar ventures in other emerging tourist destinations in the country.