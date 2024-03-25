Kamal Haasan Talks Upcoming Films, AI in Cinema & Political Ambitions at The Hindu

In an enlightening session at The Hindu office, celebrated actor and politician Kamal Haasan shares insights into his bustling schedule, balancing cinema and politics, and his viewpoints on AI's role in the film industry. Despite the political arena demanding his attention due to the upcoming Tamil Nadu general elections on April 19, Haasan's passion for cinema remains undeterred with exciting projects like Thug Life and Indian 2 in the pipeline.

Reviving the Magic of Cinema

After a year's absence from the big screen, Kamal Haasan is set to delight fans with his return in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, a highly anticipated film marking a reunion with the director after 36 years. Beyond the political sphere, Haasan's dedication to cinema shines through his involvement in various capacities, including acting and production. His upcoming ventures, including Indian 2 and Indian 3, are already creating a buzz, promising to showcase his versatility and commitment to storytelling.

Embracing Technology in Filmmaking

Haasan, a proponent of innovation, discusses the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in cinema, highlighting its potential to revolutionize filmmaking. He reflects on past technological shifts, such as the advent of satellite TV and OTT platforms, and how they have expanded the audience reach for cinema. Haasan advocates for a balanced approach to embracing AI, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding artists' livelihoods while advancing the creative process.

Future Projects and Vision

Looking ahead, Haasan is excited about the Tamil Nadu Government's announcement of a new film city at Poonamallee. He envisions it as an international hub of learning that could elevate Indian cinema on the global stage. Drawing inspiration from the IT industry, Haasan proposes an international faculty to nurture talent, underscoring his ambition to improve film quality and storytelling. His collaboration with AR Rahman and other industry stalwarts further underscores his commitment to pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema.

As Kamal Haasan navigates the realms of politics and cinema, his journey reflects a multifaceted approach to engaging with his passions and contributing to societal advancement. With an array of projects and initiatives on the horizon, Haasan's endeavors promise to inspire and entertain audiences, while fostering a deeper appreciation for the art of filmmaking and the potential of technology within it.