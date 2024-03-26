Kamal Haasan Lauds 'Aadujeevitham'; Prithviraj Sukumaran Calls Praise 'Big Award'

In a heartwarming turn of events, celebrated Indian actor Kamal Haasan recently reviewed the much-anticipated film 'Aadujeevitham', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Blessy, this survival drama is based on a real-life story and is set for a grand global release in multiple languages on March 28, 2024. Haasan, after watching the film alongside famed director Mani Ratnam, was visibly moved by the efforts and dedication of the team behind 'Aadujeevitham'. Prithviraj, in response to Haasan's review, expressed his gratitude on social media, stating that the commendation felt as significant as any award and declaring himself a lifelong fan of Haasan.

Heartfelt Praise from a Cinema Icon

Kamal Haasan's video message, where he reviews 'Aadujeevitham', showcases his genuine appreciation for the film's storytelling and technical execution. He specifically highlighted the performance of Prithviraj Sukumaran and the cinematography by Sunil KS, emphasizing the immense dedication that went into making the film. Haasan's acknowledgment is not just a testament to the film's quality but also an encouragement for the audience to support such distinctive cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Joyful Response

Prithviraj Sukumaran's reaction to Kamal Haasan's review was nothing short of ecstatic. By sharing Haasan's video on his social media platforms, Prithviraj expressed how Haasan's praise was as rewarding as any accolade he could receive for his role in 'Aadujeevitham'. This exchange between two of India's most respected actors highlights the mutual admiration and respect within the industry, especially when it comes to groundbreaking cinema.

'Aadujeevitham': A Story of Survival and Hope

'Aadujeevitham', based on the novel by Benyamin, tells the harrowing tale of Najeeb Mohammed's real-life experiences. With music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, the film promises an immersive cinematic journey. The adaptation brings to the screen a narrative of struggle, resilience, and the human spirit's capacity to endure. The film's global release is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, who are keen to experience the visual and emotional spectacle that 'Aadujeevitham' promises to be.

As 'Aadujeevitham' prepares for its global release, the commendations from industry stalwarts like Kamal Haasan not only boost the film's profile but also underscore the power of cinema in narrating stories of human endurance and spirit. The anticipation surrounding the film is a testament to the collective effort of its cast and crew, poised to make a significant impact upon its release. With such powerful endorsements and a compelling story at its heart, 'Aadujeevitham' is set to be a cinematic experience that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.