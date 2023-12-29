en English
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited Secures ₹3,244 Crore Orders: A Boost for Infrastructure Segment

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:15 pm EST
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited Secures ₹3,244 Crore Orders: A Boost for Infrastructure Segment

In a significant development, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) along with its joint ventures and international subsidiaries, has secured new orders valued at ₹3,244 crore across various business verticals. The orders run the gamut from Transmission & Distribution (T&D) to railways, civil, and cables, showcasing the firm’s strong competitive positioning and diversification into other infrastructure sectors.

Surge in Share Prices and Future Revenue Streams

The announcement of these new orders has led to a 1.30% increase in KPTL’s share price from its previous close. This comes on the heels of a reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹4,530.00 crore for the company, reflecting an increase of 6.36% from the previous quarter. These fresh orders not only add to KPTL’s robust order book but also provide visibility on future revenue streams, thereby strengthening its market presence in the infrastructure segment.

Diverse Businesses and Strategic Wins

Among the secured orders are a design and build contract for a residential buildings project in South India and an order for the design and construction of an underground metro rail project. The residential buildings project, contracted by a reputed developer, is the largest ever design and build contract in the Building & Factories (B&F) business for KPTL and covers a built-up area of approximately 13 million square feet. The underground metro rail project order marks KPTL’s strategic foray into the electric mobility business with TBM tunnelling scope, further diversifying their portfolio.

Strong Foundation for Sustained Future Growth

Manish Mohnot, the Managing Director and CEO of KPTL, has expressed delight in these strategic order wins and highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure development. The company’s Year-to-Date FY24 order inflows now stand at approximately ₹17,685 crores, laying a robust foundation for sustained future growth. This development not only enhances KPTL’s order backlog but also underscores its strong competitive positioning in its core T&D business and other infrastructure sectors.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

