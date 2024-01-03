en English
Business

Kalli Purie Takes on Additional Role as Executive Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Kalli Purie Takes on Additional Role as Executive Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group

In a significant development within the India Today Group, Kalli Purie, who has been serving as the Vice President since 2017, has been assigned the additional responsibility of Executive Editor-in-Chief. The announcement was made through an internal communication by her father and the Group’s Chairman, Aroon Purie, a figure of prominence within the company.

A Strategic Recognition

This decision underscores the strategic recognition of Kalli’s effective management of both the business and editing sectors within the group. While her new designation as Editor-in-Chief was announced, Aroon clarified that this would not entail any immediate operational changes. This move is seen as a nod to her considerable contributions and leadership within the organization.

Decades of Dedication

Kalli Purie’s association with the India Today Group dates back to 1996. During this tenure, she has held various significant roles that have shaped the growth and direction of the group. Illustrating her versatility and commitment, she held the position of Chief Operating Officer for the group’s digital operations, a crucial role in today’s digital-first media landscape.

Continuing the Legacy

As she steps into her expanded role, Kalli Purie is set to carry forward the legacy of one of India’s most influential media groups. With her proven track record in both the business and editorial domains, her leadership promises to guide the India Today Group as it continues to navigate the ever-evolving world of media and journalism.

Business Editorial India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

