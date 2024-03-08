Kalagi's Forgotten Glory: Urgent Need to Preserve Chalukyan Architectural Heritage

Once a bustling center of political, educational, cultural, and religious activities, Kalagi, near Kalaburagi, is now a shadow of its former self, with only a dozen of its original 101 temples standing, all in a state of neglect.

Advertisment

This town, rich in history and architecture from the Kalyani Chalukya period, faces the threat of losing its ancient temples, including the significant Suryanarayana Temple, to time and apathy.

Historical Significance and Current State

Kalagi, known for its remarkable collection of temples built between the 10th and 12th centuries during the Kalyani Chalukya reign, now presents a somber picture of neglect. The Suryanarayana Temple, a marvel of the era constructed under Vikramaditya VI, stands amidst ruins, its intricate carvings and architectural beauty fading away. Locals and historians lament the lack of preservation efforts, which has led to the deterioration of these historical structures, once the pride of Karnataka.

Advertisment

Despite being under the control of the State Archaeological Department, the temples of Kalagi have seen little to no efforts towards their preservation. This neglect has resulted in the collapse of structures, with some temples even being used as cattle sheds.

The need for immediate action is critical to prevent further degradation of this cultural heritage site, which has the potential to offer insights into the region's glorious past and architectural innovation.

Call to Action

The plight of Kalagi serves as a stark reminder of the importance of preserving historical and cultural heritage. It beckons the attention of authorities, historians, and the public towards the urgent need for restoration and maintenance.

Without concerted efforts, the architectural marvels of the Kalyani Chalukya period risk being lost to history, denying future generations the chance to witness and learn from their ancestral craftsmanship and artistic vision.