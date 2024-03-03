Kajol Urges Ajay Devgn to Direct Again, Reflects on Their Iconic Bollywood Journey

MUMBAI: Bollywood power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn continue to make waves in the industry, not just with their enduring star power but also through their collaborative efforts behind the camera. Kajol, known for her roles in blockbuster hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently shared insights into her professional dynamics with husband Ajay Devgn, particularly focusing on her experience working under his direction.

Revisiting U Me Aur Hum: A Collaborative Milestone

In 2008, Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with the romantic drama U Me Aur Hum, starring alongside Kajol. The film, which Devgn also co-wrote and produced, received mixed reviews from critics, but the couple's performances were highlighted for praise. Reflecting on the experience, Kajol expressed her admiration for Devgn's directorial skills in a recent interview with Film Companion. "That was awesome actually; he is one of the best directors that I have ever worked with," she remarked, revealing her eagerness to collaborate with him again on the right project.

Personal Insights and Future Projects

During the conversation, Kajol shared interesting personal revelations, including the fact that despite their shared profession, Devgn has seen "very little" of her work, while she counts his performances in Company, Bhagat Singh, and Zakhm among her favorites. Currently, Kajol's career continues to flourish with her recent appearance in the web series The Trial and the OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2. She is also involved in several upcoming projects, including Do Patti, helmed by writer Kanika Dhillon, and Sarzameen, which features an exciting cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Legacy and Influence in Bollywood

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's journey in Bollywood spans over two decades, marking them as one of the industry's most influential and beloved couples. Their unique blend of personal and professional life continues to captivate fans and colleagues alike. With Kajol's recent push for Devgn to find the "perfect script" for another directorial venture, the anticipation for another collaboration between the two remains high. Their legacy, built on a foundation of powerful performances and meaningful cinema, continues to inspire a new generation of actors and filmmakers.

As one of Bollywood's most enduring partnerships, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's collaboration both on and off the screen serves as a testament to their talent, hard work, and the deep respect they have for each other's craft. Whether working together or pursuing their individual projects, they remain pivotal figures in the Indian film industry, eagerly watched by fans and critics alike for their next groundbreaking project.