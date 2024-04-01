Kajol Celebrates Ajay Devgn's 55th Birthday with Humorous Note, Teases Upcoming 'Maidaan' Release

Ajay Devgn's 55th birthday celebration takes a humorous turn as Kajol shares a playful note, highlighting his excitement for cake and their enduring relationship. Amidst the personal celebration, anticipation builds for Ajay's next big screen venture, 'Maidaan', set to release alongside 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Advertisment

Humor and Love: Kajol's Birthday Wish

Kajol's birthday message for Ajay Devgn not only showcases her witty sense of humor but also sheds light on their deep bond. Her request for a video capturing Ajay's excitement adds a personal touch, inviting fans into their celebratory moment. Tanishaa Mukerji's throwback post further emphasizes family ties and Ajay's role as a mentor and guide.

'Maidaan' Awaits Release

Advertisment

Ajay Devgn's professional front is just as bustling, with 'Maidaan' gearing up for its release. This film, based on a true story and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, promises to be a significant addition to Ajay's diverse portfolio. Alongside a talented cast, the anticipation for 'Maidaan' reflects Ajay's continued impact in Bollywood.

Reflecting on Ajay Devgn's Journey

Ajay Devgn's