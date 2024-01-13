en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Kachchhi Kharek: Kutch’s Legacy Date Variety Earns GI Tag

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Kachchhi Kharek: Kutch’s Legacy Date Variety Earns GI Tag

In a significant development for the agricultural sector of Gujarat, Kachchhi Kharek, a native variety of dates from the Kutch region, has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDT) of India. The acknowledgment took place on January 2, 2024, making it the second fruit from Gujarat to receive this recognition after Gir kesar mango in 2011.

Recognition Boosts Marketing Opportunities

The GI tag is more than just a certificate; it is a recognition that provides a unique identity to the product and opens new avenues for marketing and processing. It is anticipated to increase consumer confidence and help the farmers realize better prices for their produce. With approximately two million date palms, Kutch contributes to over 85% of India’s total date palm cultivation. The region alone has 19,251 hectares under date palm cultivation, and the GI tag is expected to assist in branding the fresh dates and realizing better prices for the farmers.

Palm Dates: A Legacy of Kutch

The Kachchhi Kharek is not just any fruit; it is a legacy of the arid region of Kutch. With a history spanning 400-500 years, these dates are known for their resilience in extreme weather conditions and their high saline tolerance. The dates are harvested at the khalal stage when they are mature but still crisp, a practice unique to Kutch. Available in vibrant red and yellow hues, the dates are renowned for their soft and chewy texture, juicy and tender flesh, and a rich caramel flavor, making them ideal for sweet preparations and drying for preservation.

Unleashing the Potential of Indigenous Ingredients

The journey towards obtaining the GI tag was initiated by Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agriculture University (SDAU) in June 2021 and concluded successfully by the Unidates Farmer Producer Company Limited (UFPCL). This achievement signals a new era in promoting indigenous ingredients, ensuring fair pricing for farmers, and encouraging higher export prices. As we celebrate this recognition, it’s more than just about a fruit; it’s about the spirit of Kutch, its people, and their relentless effort to sustain and promote their legacy. The GI tag for Kachchhi Kharek is not just a win for Kutch or Gujarat but a triumph for India’s rich agricultural heritage.

0
Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
Brutal Murder of 14-year-old Rocks Udgir Tehsil: A Community Seeks Justice
In a chilling instance of brutality, 14-year-old Santosh Govind Ghuge was found callously murdered in the peaceful Udgir tehsil of Latur district. His lifeless form was discovered in the solitude of an agricultural field close to Kumtha village. The boy’s face was viciously mutilated, his head tonsured, a stark testament to the ferocity of the
Brutal Murder of 14-year-old Rocks Udgir Tehsil: A Community Seeks Justice
President Highlights Importance of Milk Production in Kandakee's Development
44 mins ago
President Highlights Importance of Milk Production in Kandakee's Development
River Wye's Degradation: Environment Agency Accused of Neglect amid Agricultural Pollution
54 mins ago
River Wye's Degradation: Environment Agency Accused of Neglect amid Agricultural Pollution
Annaram Barrage Seepages Controlled; Kaleshwaram Irrigation Scheme Repair Work Completed
20 mins ago
Annaram Barrage Seepages Controlled; Kaleshwaram Irrigation Scheme Repair Work Completed
Unprecedented Hunger Crisis: Bronx Food Pantry Fails to Meet Demand
29 mins ago
Unprecedented Hunger Crisis: Bronx Food Pantry Fails to Meet Demand
PMFBY Registers Record 70% Increase in Non-Loanee Coverage
30 mins ago
PMFBY Registers Record 70% Increase in Non-Loanee Coverage
Latest Headlines
World News
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
44 seconds
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
48 seconds
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
55 seconds
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
2 mins
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
2 mins
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
3 mins
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
3 mins
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
3 mins
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
3 mins
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
57 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app