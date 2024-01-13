Kachchhi Kharek: Kutch’s Legacy Date Variety Earns GI Tag

In a significant development for the agricultural sector of Gujarat, Kachchhi Kharek, a native variety of dates from the Kutch region, has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDT) of India. The acknowledgment took place on January 2, 2024, making it the second fruit from Gujarat to receive this recognition after Gir kesar mango in 2011.

Recognition Boosts Marketing Opportunities

The GI tag is more than just a certificate; it is a recognition that provides a unique identity to the product and opens new avenues for marketing and processing. It is anticipated to increase consumer confidence and help the farmers realize better prices for their produce. With approximately two million date palms, Kutch contributes to over 85% of India’s total date palm cultivation. The region alone has 19,251 hectares under date palm cultivation, and the GI tag is expected to assist in branding the fresh dates and realizing better prices for the farmers.

Palm Dates: A Legacy of Kutch

The Kachchhi Kharek is not just any fruit; it is a legacy of the arid region of Kutch. With a history spanning 400-500 years, these dates are known for their resilience in extreme weather conditions and their high saline tolerance. The dates are harvested at the khalal stage when they are mature but still crisp, a practice unique to Kutch. Available in vibrant red and yellow hues, the dates are renowned for their soft and chewy texture, juicy and tender flesh, and a rich caramel flavor, making them ideal for sweet preparations and drying for preservation.

Unleashing the Potential of Indigenous Ingredients

The journey towards obtaining the GI tag was initiated by Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agriculture University (SDAU) in June 2021 and concluded successfully by the Unidates Farmer Producer Company Limited (UFPCL). This achievement signals a new era in promoting indigenous ingredients, ensuring fair pricing for farmers, and encouraging higher export prices. As we celebrate this recognition, it’s more than just about a fruit; it’s about the spirit of Kutch, its people, and their relentless effort to sustain and promote their legacy. The GI tag for Kachchhi Kharek is not just a win for Kutch or Gujarat but a triumph for India’s rich agricultural heritage.