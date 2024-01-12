en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

K Raheja Corp Homes Breaks New Ground with Luxury Development in Sion, Mumbai

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
K Raheja Corp Homes Breaks New Ground with Luxury Development in Sion, Mumbai

K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential arm of the prestigious K Raheja Corp group, has made a significant stride in their latest residential venture in Sion, Mumbai. The project, which began with the acquisition of a land parcel from the K J Somaiya Trust back in 2022, has recently received approval from the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) in December 2023, signifying that it meets all regulatory standards for construction and consumer protection.

First Foray into Central Mumbai

This project marks K Raheja Corp Homes’ inaugural venture into the central suburb of Mumbai, a move that indicates a strategic expansion of their luxury residential portfolio. Located adjacent to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Connector, the development is set to offer residents luxury living with unparalleled access to both the eastern and western corridors of Mumbai city.

Setting the Standard for Luxury Living

The Bhoomi Pooja ceremony, a traditional Indian ritual performed to inaugurate the construction process, took place in October 2023. This event marked the beginning of the transformation of the secured land parcel into meticulously designed residences with modern amenities. Known for their commitment to punctuality and superior construction quality, K Raheja Corp Homes is anticipated to set a new standard for luxury living in the area.

Strengthening Position in Real Estate Sector

With this project, K Raheja Corp Homes aims to reinforce their position as a leading developer in the real estate sector. The company has made a name for itself through its commitment to excellence and timely completion of projects. This new development in the heart of Mumbai is set to further solidify their reputation and influence in India’s bustling real estate market.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
India's Forex Reserves Witness Steepest Decline in Five Months
India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves experienced a substantial dip of USD 5.898 billion, rounding off at USD 617.303 billion for the week ending on January 5, 2024, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This drop, the steepest in almost five months, puts an end to a seven-week growth period.
India's Forex Reserves Witness Steepest Decline in Five Months
Indian Company Penalized for Concealing Chinese Ownership Links
13 mins ago
Indian Company Penalized for Concealing Chinese Ownership Links
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
14 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
9 mins ago
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
National Undhiyu Day: A Celebration of India's Culinary Heritage
11 mins ago
National Undhiyu Day: A Celebration of India's Culinary Heritage
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
11 mins ago
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
1 min
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
3 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
3 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
3 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
4 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
7 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
8 mins
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
8 mins
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
8 mins
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app