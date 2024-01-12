K Raheja Corp Homes Breaks New Ground with Luxury Development in Sion, Mumbai

K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential arm of the prestigious K Raheja Corp group, has made a significant stride in their latest residential venture in Sion, Mumbai. The project, which began with the acquisition of a land parcel from the K J Somaiya Trust back in 2022, has recently received approval from the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) in December 2023, signifying that it meets all regulatory standards for construction and consumer protection.

First Foray into Central Mumbai

This project marks K Raheja Corp Homes’ inaugural venture into the central suburb of Mumbai, a move that indicates a strategic expansion of their luxury residential portfolio. Located adjacent to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Connector, the development is set to offer residents luxury living with unparalleled access to both the eastern and western corridors of Mumbai city.

Setting the Standard for Luxury Living

The Bhoomi Pooja ceremony, a traditional Indian ritual performed to inaugurate the construction process, took place in October 2023. This event marked the beginning of the transformation of the secured land parcel into meticulously designed residences with modern amenities. Known for their commitment to punctuality and superior construction quality, K Raheja Corp Homes is anticipated to set a new standard for luxury living in the area.

Strengthening Position in Real Estate Sector

With this project, K Raheja Corp Homes aims to reinforce their position as a leading developer in the real estate sector. The company has made a name for itself through its commitment to excellence and timely completion of projects. This new development in the heart of Mumbai is set to further solidify their reputation and influence in India’s bustling real estate market.