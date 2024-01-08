en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

K Meerabi: The Farmer Who Revolutionized Natural Farming

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
K Meerabi: The Farmer Who Revolutionized Natural Farming

In the fertile lands of Ponnur, Guntur district, a farmer named K Meerabi has claimed international recognition for her revolutionary approach to natural farming. Despite her early departure from school in the sixth grade, early marriage, and the trials of motherhood, Meerabi has emerged as a beacon of resilience and innovation in her community. The turning point in her life came with her husband’s illness, which prompted her to reconsider the traditional farming methods they had been using.

The Transition to Natural Farming

Meerabi took the bold step of turning her back on chemical farming, a decision primarily driven by its adverse effects on her husband’s health. Embracing non-pesticide management in 2009, she embarked on a journey towards natural farming. By 2012, she had successfully completed the transition, managing to cultivate chemical-free crops on one acre of land. This shift not only boosted her profits but also significantly reduced her operational costs.

Unconventional Approaches, Pioneering Success

Among her innovative methods, Meerabi incorporated pre-monsoon dry sowing (PMDS) and multiple crop cultivation. This approach led to a marked improvement in soil health and a reduction in the need for inoculants. Meerabi’s success did not go unnoticed; Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), a prominent organization, lauded her approach as the ‘Meerabi Model’.

From Ponnur to Oxford

Meerabi’s contributions to natural farming earned her a place at the prestigious Oxford Real Farming Conference-2024, where she was given the opportunity to present her methods. Her story resonated with international audiences, earning her acclaim and recognition. Today, Meerabi continues to share her wisdom and experience, working with RySS as a master trainer. She remains dedicated to inspiring other farmers to embrace natural farming, emphasizing its profitability and the benefit of producing quality, chemical-free food.

0
Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests
For decades, the degraded forests of Kalahandi district in India, ravaged by podu or slash-and-burn agriculture, were considered beyond rescue. However, in a paradigm shift, the district administration has embarked on a mission to breathe life back into these ailing woodlands by promoting coffee plantations. Coffee Cultivation: A Failed Experiment Revived Two decades ago, an
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests
Unveiling of Ewe Reproductive and Meat Quality Data at Dohne Sire Evaluation Trial Open Day
39 mins ago
Unveiling of Ewe Reproductive and Meat Quality Data at Dohne Sire Evaluation Trial Open Day
DC Sakshi Sawhney Inspects Preparations for New Gaushala in the City
52 mins ago
DC Sakshi Sawhney Inspects Preparations for New Gaushala in the City
King's Somborne Allotment Holders Face Eviction After Land Sale to Developers
14 mins ago
King's Somborne Allotment Holders Face Eviction After Land Sale to Developers
Mayor U Bo Htay Inspects Livestock Special Zone, Calls for Enhancements
18 mins ago
Mayor U Bo Htay Inspects Livestock Special Zone, Calls for Enhancements
Pollachi Nutmeg Farmer Producer Company Hosts Successful Mace Sale
34 mins ago
Pollachi Nutmeg Farmer Producer Company Hosts Successful Mace Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Kingston Vs. Kaiser: A Grudge Match to Remember on WWE Monday Night RAW
41 seconds
Kingston Vs. Kaiser: A Grudge Match to Remember on WWE Monday Night RAW
Paul Heyman Reflects on His Role in Shaping WWE Megastars
1 min
Paul Heyman Reflects on His Role in Shaping WWE Megastars
Otto Porter Jr. Receives NBA Championship Ring in Emotional Return to Chase Center
2 mins
Otto Porter Jr. Receives NBA Championship Ring in Emotional Return to Chase Center
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles Faces Offseason of Pivotal Decisions After Season Finale Loss
2 mins
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles Faces Offseason of Pivotal Decisions After Season Finale Loss
Facing the Surge: Addressing the Global Rise in Cancer Cases
2 mins
Facing the Surge: Addressing the Global Rise in Cancer Cases
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown
2 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown
Otto Porter Jr. Honored with Championship Ring by Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
3 mins
Otto Porter Jr. Honored with Championship Ring by Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
Otto Porter Jr.'s Joyful Homecoming: Receives Championship Ring from Golden State Warriors
3 mins
Otto Porter Jr.'s Joyful Homecoming: Receives Championship Ring from Golden State Warriors
Otto Porter Jr. Receives Long-Awaited Championship Ring from Warriors
3 mins
Otto Porter Jr. Receives Long-Awaited Championship Ring from Warriors
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app