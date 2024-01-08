K Meerabi: The Farmer Who Revolutionized Natural Farming

In the fertile lands of Ponnur, Guntur district, a farmer named K Meerabi has claimed international recognition for her revolutionary approach to natural farming. Despite her early departure from school in the sixth grade, early marriage, and the trials of motherhood, Meerabi has emerged as a beacon of resilience and innovation in her community. The turning point in her life came with her husband’s illness, which prompted her to reconsider the traditional farming methods they had been using.

The Transition to Natural Farming

Meerabi took the bold step of turning her back on chemical farming, a decision primarily driven by its adverse effects on her husband’s health. Embracing non-pesticide management in 2009, she embarked on a journey towards natural farming. By 2012, she had successfully completed the transition, managing to cultivate chemical-free crops on one acre of land. This shift not only boosted her profits but also significantly reduced her operational costs.

Unconventional Approaches, Pioneering Success

Among her innovative methods, Meerabi incorporated pre-monsoon dry sowing (PMDS) and multiple crop cultivation. This approach led to a marked improvement in soil health and a reduction in the need for inoculants. Meerabi’s success did not go unnoticed; Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), a prominent organization, lauded her approach as the ‘Meerabi Model’.

From Ponnur to Oxford

Meerabi’s contributions to natural farming earned her a place at the prestigious Oxford Real Farming Conference-2024, where she was given the opportunity to present her methods. Her story resonated with international audiences, earning her acclaim and recognition. Today, Meerabi continues to share her wisdom and experience, working with RySS as a master trainer. She remains dedicated to inspiring other farmers to embrace natural farming, emphasizing its profitability and the benefit of producing quality, chemical-free food.