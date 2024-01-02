Jyoti Nisha’s Documentary: A Powerful Lens on Caste Issues and Ambedkarite Values

Indian filmmaker, Jyoti Nisha, has taken a bold step towards addressing the deeply rooted caste issues in Indian society with her documentary, ‘Dr B.R. Ambedkar Now and Then’. The film explores the continued relevance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s work in contemporary India, aiming to expose and challenge the normalized gaze of caste and societal structures.

Non-Linear Narrative: A Journey Through Time

Presented from the perspective of the protagonist, the film employs a non-linear narrative to guide the audience through various events and stories. It covers historical moments such as the Poona Pact, recent incidents like the Una Dalit flogging, and the tragic death of Rohit Vemula, a doctoral student who became a symbol of the fight against caste discrimination in India.

Voices from the Bahujan Community

Nisha’s documentary features interviews with significant figures from the Bahujan community, including filmmaker Pa Ranjit, politician Jignesh Mevani, Bhim Army president Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Raya Sarkar, who compiled the LoSHA list of sexual harassers in academia. By including these voices, Nisha aims to emphasize the need for Dalit intellectuals to engage with and dismantle the savarna gaze through education, awareness, and advocacy.

Ambedkarite Values: A Beacon for Change

Nisha’s film not only documents the atrocities committed against the Bahujan community but also focuses on the importance of Ambedkarite values in reshaping society. These ideals of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity serve as guiding principles in decoding and challenging ingrained biases.

The film premiered at the Dharamshala International Film Festival and was screened in Bengaluru, sparking essential conversations about caste, representation, and the significance of Ambedkarite values. As a piece of cinema, ‘Dr B.R. Ambedkar Now and Then’ is more than just a documentary; it’s a powerful tool for social dialogue and change.