en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jyoti Nisha’s Documentary: A Powerful Lens on Caste Issues and Ambedkarite Values

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Jyoti Nisha’s Documentary: A Powerful Lens on Caste Issues and Ambedkarite Values

Indian filmmaker, Jyoti Nisha, has taken a bold step towards addressing the deeply rooted caste issues in Indian society with her documentary, ‘Dr B.R. Ambedkar Now and Then’. The film explores the continued relevance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s work in contemporary India, aiming to expose and challenge the normalized gaze of caste and societal structures.

Non-Linear Narrative: A Journey Through Time

Presented from the perspective of the protagonist, the film employs a non-linear narrative to guide the audience through various events and stories. It covers historical moments such as the Poona Pact, recent incidents like the Una Dalit flogging, and the tragic death of Rohit Vemula, a doctoral student who became a symbol of the fight against caste discrimination in India.

Voices from the Bahujan Community

Nisha’s documentary features interviews with significant figures from the Bahujan community, including filmmaker Pa Ranjit, politician Jignesh Mevani, Bhim Army president Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Raya Sarkar, who compiled the LoSHA list of sexual harassers in academia. By including these voices, Nisha aims to emphasize the need for Dalit intellectuals to engage with and dismantle the savarna gaze through education, awareness, and advocacy.

Ambedkarite Values: A Beacon for Change

Nisha’s film not only documents the atrocities committed against the Bahujan community but also focuses on the importance of Ambedkarite values in reshaping society. These ideals of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity serve as guiding principles in decoding and challenging ingrained biases.

The film premiered at the Dharamshala International Film Festival and was screened in Bengaluru, sparking essential conversations about caste, representation, and the significance of Ambedkarite values. As a piece of cinema, ‘Dr B.R. Ambedkar Now and Then’ is more than just a documentary; it’s a powerful tool for social dialogue and change.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NVIDIA Unveils a Custom GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Graphics Card

By Salman Khan

Revving Up for 2024: Sim Racing's Exciting Road Ahead

By Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Unforgettabl ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 19 mins
Channel Islands in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Unforgettabl ...
heart comment 0
Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3

By Salman Khan

Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3
Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift’s Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift's Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings
2024: A Year of Cultural Blossoming in Film, Theater, and Visual Arts

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Cultural Blossoming in Film, Theater, and Visual Arts
Walt Disney’s Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity

By Safak Costu

Walt Disney's Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
21 seconds
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
2 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
2 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
2 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
4 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
4 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
4 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
5 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
21 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app