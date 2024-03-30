Justice Nagarathna's Dissent on Demonetisation Verdict, Questions Impact on Black Money

Delivering a thought-provoking address at NALSAR University, Justice BV Nagarathna recently articulated her dissent on the Supreme Court's ruling concerning the contentious demonetisation policy implemented in 2016. Her critique centered on the policy's efficacy in eradicating black money, pointing out that a staggering 98% of the currency made its way back to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), thereby questioning the policy's success in its primary objective. Furthermore, Justice Nagarathna shed light on the common man's hardships during the demonetisation period, which significantly influenced her dissenting stance.

The Dissenting Voice Against Demonetisation

Justice Nagarathna's dissent is notable for its focus on the lack of an independent decision-making process by the RBI and the hurried implementation of demonetisation within a mere 24-hour window. She underscored the necessity for a more measured and legally sound approach to implementing such significant economic policies, which could potentially avoid the hardships experienced by the common populace. Her dissent further questions the aftermath of demonetisation, particularly the lack of clarity on subsequent income tax proceedings, which could have shed light on the policy's effectiveness in unearthing unaccounted wealth.

State vs. Governor Litigations: A Concerning Trend

In addition to her thoughts on demonetisation, Justice Nagarathna commented on the growing legal battles between state governments and governors, deeming it an unhealthy trend for the constitution. Highlighting cases from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, she emphasized the importance of governors acting in strict adherence to the Constitution to reduce such litigations. Her comments suggest a broader concern for governance and the adherence to constitutional duties beyond the specific issue of demonetisation.

Reflections on Governance and Constitutional Responsibilities

Justice Nagarathna's dissent and subsequent comments offer a critical reflection on governance, decision-making, and constitutional responsibilities in India. By questioning the effectiveness of demonetisation in combating black money and highlighting the plight of the common man, she brings to the fore the need for more transparent, thoughtful, and inclusive policy-making processes. Furthermore, her critique of the legal tussles between state governments and governors underlines the necessity for constitutional roles to be performed with the utmost respect for the principles they embody, aiming for a reduction in conflicts that reach the judiciary.

As India continues to navigate its path towards economic development and social justice, the insights from Justice Nagarathna's dissent serve as a poignant reminder of the complexities involved in governance and the imperative to prioritize the well-being of its citizens in every policy decision. Her call for adherence to constitutional duties, especially in times of significant changes, underscores the ongoing dialogue about democracy, governance, and the rule of law in the world's largest democracy.