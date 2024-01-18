Justice Abhay Oka Highlights Erosion of Public Faith in Indian Judiciary

In a candid revelation during the second Shyamlha Pappu memorial lecture, Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka voiced his worries over the dwindling public confidence in the Indian judiciary. This diminishing faith, he attributed to the judiciary’s failure in delivering quality justice accessibly and affordably. Justice Oka’s reflections stem from his tenure as a judge at the Bombay high court, during which he gathered that the expectations of the common citizenry have been largely unfulfilled and that the judicial system is lagging.

Spotlight on the Indian Judiciary System

Justice Oka highlighted several pressing issues affecting the judiciary, including the neglect of trial and district courts, inadequate compensation for judges serving in these courts, and a low judge-to-population ratio. The current ratio stands at a paltry 23 judges per million, a far cry from the ideal 50 judges per million as dictated by a 2002 Supreme Court judgment. He emphasized that these are among the significant factors eroding public faith in the judicial system.

Contributions to System Backlog

Adding another dimension to the issue, Justice Oka pointed out that the legislature has inadvertently contributed to the backlog in the judicial system. The surge in cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act is a testament to this. Furthermore, he questioned the prioritization of commercial courts, which handle less than 5% of pending cases, over courts that cater to the needs of the general populace.

Remembering Shyamlha Pappu

The lecture was also graced by Justice KV Viswanathan, who paid a heartfelt tribute to Shyamlha Pappu. Pappu, a notable advocate for women’s rights and a recipient of the Padma Shri, passed away in 2016.