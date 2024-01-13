en English
Business

Just Dial Reports Robust Growth in Q3 Financial Results

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Just Dial Reports Robust Growth in Q3 Financial Results

Just Dial, a leading provider of local search services in India, has showcased robust growth in its third quarter financial results. The company’s net profit surged by 22.2% to Rs 92 crore, a significant increase from Rs 75.3 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. The upward trajectory is further reflected in Just Dial’s revenue, which marked a climb of 19.7%, equating to Rs 265 crore as compared to Rs 221.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Consistent Growth Across Key Metrics

Just Dial’s steady growth can be attributed to several key performance metrics. The company’s operating revenue witnessed a jump of 19.7%, reaching INR 265 Cr in Q3 FY24 from INR 221.4 Cr in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, Just Dial’s total active listings experienced an 18.8% YoY increase, touching 41.6 Mn at the end of December 2023. This signifies an additional 1.4 Mn during the quarter. The company’s EBITDA rose significantly by 122.8% to INR 60.4 Cr in Q3 FY24 from INR 27.1 Cr in the year-ago period.

Positive Financials Reflecting Operational Efficiency

The company’s financial performance suggests successful strategies to expand the market reach and enhance operational efficiency. The total expenses were recorded at INR 218.9 Cr in Q3 FY24, marking a 6.8% increase from INR 204.9 Cr in Q3 FY23. Profit before taxes reached Rs 120.9 crore, marking a 38% increase compared to the previous year. Furthermore, collections for the quarter totaled Rs 269.7 crore, reflecting a 10% YoY growth.

Just Dial’s Future Prospects

Just Dial’s B2B marketplace platform JD Mart is designed to assist India’s manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers in adapting to the post-COVID era, gaining new customers, and facilitating online product sales. With unique visitors to Just Dial’s platforms rising by 5.8% to 165.9 Mn in Q3 FY24, the company’s growth trajectory shows promising potential. Shares of Just Dial Limited were last trading at Rs. 871.65 on BSE, reflecting the market’s positive response to the company’s strong financial performance.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

