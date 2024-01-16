Juniper Hotels Gears Up for IPO, Shifts Focus to Luxury Segment

Juniper Hotels, a leading player in India's hospitality industry, is gearing up for an IPO, likely to take place in late January or early February. In a strategic move, the company is shifting its focus towards the development of luxury hotels in India's major metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, stepping away from the mid-market hotel segment due to lower profitability and high competition.

Advertisment

Looking to the Luxury

Arun K. Saraf, CMD of Juniper Hotels, underlined a steady increase in demand for upper-upscale and luxury hotels. This trend, according to Saraf, has been consistent since the early 2000s. With a minimal increase in the supply of luxury hotels projected over the next five years, the company anticipates promising growth prospects.

Decoding the IPO

Advertisment

The forthcoming IPO is set to generate around '1,800 crore for Juniper Hotels. An estimated '1,500 crore will be dedicated to deleveraging and future growth, while the remaining '300 crore will be allocated for corporate purposes. The investment signifies Juniper's commitment to its new strategic direction.

Maximizing Revenue

As part of its strategy, Juniper Hotels plans to integrate commercial areas, serviced apartments, and office spaces within their hotels. This initiative is expected to optimize revenue generation. Currently, Juniper Hotels has about 1,950-keys across its portfolio. The company, co-owned by Saraf Hotels and Hyatt affiliate Two Seas Holdings, has a history of collaboration with Hyatt Hotels. The Pritzker family, founders of Hyatt, are also investors in Juniper.

However, despite the connection with Hyatt, Saraf clarified that the company will remain brand agnostic, open to partnerships with various hotel management firms. Juniper's business model centers on asset ownership and development, targeting profitable large hotel assets in every market it operates. The company's strategy is fundamentally based on EBITDA and capital appreciation.