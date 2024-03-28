Judiciary vs. Executive: ACJ Manmohan's Stand on Presidential Rule and Judicial Independence

In a significant development, ACJ Manmohan recently articulated a stance on the ongoing tension between judiciary and executive branches, highlighting the judiciary's reluctance to intervene in matters of Presidential rule. This statement underscores the complexities at the intersection of judicial independence and executive authority, against a backdrop of allegations from six Islamabad High Court judges regarding executive interference.

Judicial Independence Under Scrutiny

The crux of the matter lies in the allegations made by six judges of the Islamabad High Court. They have called for an intervention by the superior judiciary to investigate claims of executive interference in judicial affairs, detailing coercion, intimidation, and even abduction and torture of judges' relatives. These severe allegations have sparked widespread support from civil society, Bar Councils, and the lawyers' fraternity, underlining the urgency of preserving the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law, and the Constitution.

Challenges in Addressing Allegations

The allegations are grave, involving manipulation of bench formations, intimidation of judges, defiance of judicial directives, and acts of violence. The judges addressed their concerns in a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council, highlighting the potential threats to judicial integrity and the paramount importance of judicial independence. However, substantiating these allegations poses significant challenges. The discussion emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation, collaboration with relevant institutions, protection for whistleblowers, and measures to enhance judicial integrity.

ACJ Manmohan's Perspective on Executive-Judiciary Relations

In this fraught context, ACJ Manmohan's recent remarks offer a nuanced understanding of the judiciary's role vis-à-vis the executive branch. By stating, "We understand that there may be some practical difficulties. Why should we pass any orders? We don't have to give President or LG any guidance. The executive branch imposes Presidential rule. It is not for us to guide them. How can we interfere in this? I am sure executive branch is examining all this," ACJ Manmohan delineates a clear boundary between the judiciary's mandate and the executive's prerogatives, emphasizing the judiciary's cautious stance on intervening in executive decisions, particularly concerning Presidential rule.

The implications of ACJ Manmohan's statement are profound, serving as a reminder of the delicate balance between judicial independence and executive authority. While the judiciary acknowledges its limitations in dictating the executive's actions, this stance also reflects a deeper commitment to maintaining judicial integrity without overstepping its boundaries. As the situation unfolds, the legal community and civil society are keenly observing how these tensions between judiciary and executive branches will be navigated, hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of judicial independence, the rule of law, and democratic governance.