JSSC Announces Application Process for JPMCCE 2023

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has officially announced the initiation of the application process for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination (JPMCCE) 2023. The application window is set to open on January 23, 2024, and will remain accessible until February 22, 2024.

Recruitment Drive to Fill 2,485 Vacancies

This recruitment drive is designed to fill a significant total of 2,485 vacancies. Aspiring candidates eager to participate in the selection process can submit their applications online through the official JSSC website at jssc.nic.in. The application fee for the examination has been established at a reasonable 100 Indian Rupees.

Diverse Age Criteria for Applicants

The JPMCCE has set forth specific age criteria for applicants. The minimum age requirement has been set at 18 years. However, the maximum age limit varies across different categories. For unreserved and economically weaker section candidates, the age ceiling is 35 years. Extremely Backward Class (Schedule 1) and Backward Class (Schedule 2) male candidates have an age limit of 37 years. Unreserved female candidates are capped at 38 years. Lastly, Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste candidates of both genders have a maximum age limit of 40 years.

Important Dates and Exam Fee

Aspiring candidates should keep in mind the crucial dates for the application process. The application form will be available for submission from January 23, 2024, and the deadline is set for February 22, 2024. The examination fee is economically set at Rs. 100, providing an accessible opportunity for all interested candidates.