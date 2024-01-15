en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

JRC WildWoods Phase II: A Sanctuary for Well-being Opens Bookings

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
JRC WildWoods Phase II: A Sanctuary for Well-being Opens Bookings

Bookings for Phase II of JRC WildWoods, a burgeoning residential project in Bengaluru, Karnataka, have been officially opened. The development strategically located in Sarjapur, positions itself as a sanctuary for well-being, offering 2 and 3 BHK lakefront apartments with breath-taking views of a 67-acre lake, and is conveniently situated near the WIPRO Corp office on Sarjapur Road.

Embracing Nature for Well-being

The project integrates nature into its design, featuring a 4.5-acre green zone, apartments ranging from 1400 to 2600 sqft, and a 32,000 sqft clubhouse with panoramic lake views. Amenities extend to include a bird watching zone, a treeful courtyard encompassing a serene pond, an indoor badminton court, a swimming pool, and balconies designed for tree-hugging. This unique blend of nature and luxury provides residents with a serene living environment that has been scientifically proven to significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels.

A Strategic Location

Surrounded by tropical trees and a sprawling lake, JRC WildWoods is strategically nestled between the Bellandur-Marathahalli and Electronic City IT clusters. Its prime location grants easy access to hospitals, educational institutions, shopping malls, and major IT hubs, serving as a convergence point for convenience and tranquillity.

Revitalizing Lifestyle

Chandrakanth Reddy, the Sales Director at JRC Projects, underscores the project’s commitment to promoting well-being by integrating nature into everyday living. The amenities of the project encompass a clubhouse with various facilities, outdoor amenities like a skating plaza, multipurpose lawn, sunrise deck, among others. A resident testimonial affirmed the stress-diminishing experience of living at JRC WildWoods, a testament to the project’s success in creating a rejuvenating environment.

The press release concludes with an open invitation for prospective residents to explore Phase II of this residential haven, underscoring its promise of a tranquil, nature-infused lifestyle. The content of this release is provided by SRV Media, with ANI taking no responsibility for the content.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Unpaid Salaries Ignite Strike at Gwalior Municipal Corporation's Eco-Green Company
Waves of protest are rippling through the Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s eco-green company in Madhya Pradesh, India. Employees have initiated a strike since January 12, demanding three months of due salaries and three years of unpaid Provident Fund (PF) money. The demonstrators have warned of an escalation, threatening to bring their families into the fray outside
Unpaid Salaries Ignite Strike at Gwalior Municipal Corporation's Eco-Green Company
A Day of Honour: Central Command Investiture Ceremony Salutes Bravery
6 mins ago
A Day of Honour: Central Command Investiture Ceremony Salutes Bravery
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
7 mins ago
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
Domino's Joins ONDC to Reduce Reliance on Third-Party Delivery Platforms
1 min ago
Domino's Joins ONDC to Reduce Reliance on Third-Party Delivery Platforms
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
2 mins ago
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
5 mins ago
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
Latest Headlines
World News
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
52 seconds
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
1 min
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
1 min
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
1 min
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
1 min
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
1 min
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
2 mins
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
2 mins
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
4 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
13 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
14 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
28 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
32 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
55 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app