JRC WildWoods Phase II: A Sanctuary for Well-being Opens Bookings

Bookings for Phase II of JRC WildWoods, a burgeoning residential project in Bengaluru, Karnataka, have been officially opened. The development strategically located in Sarjapur, positions itself as a sanctuary for well-being, offering 2 and 3 BHK lakefront apartments with breath-taking views of a 67-acre lake, and is conveniently situated near the WIPRO Corp office on Sarjapur Road.

Embracing Nature for Well-being

The project integrates nature into its design, featuring a 4.5-acre green zone, apartments ranging from 1400 to 2600 sqft, and a 32,000 sqft clubhouse with panoramic lake views. Amenities extend to include a bird watching zone, a treeful courtyard encompassing a serene pond, an indoor badminton court, a swimming pool, and balconies designed for tree-hugging. This unique blend of nature and luxury provides residents with a serene living environment that has been scientifically proven to significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels.

A Strategic Location

Surrounded by tropical trees and a sprawling lake, JRC WildWoods is strategically nestled between the Bellandur-Marathahalli and Electronic City IT clusters. Its prime location grants easy access to hospitals, educational institutions, shopping malls, and major IT hubs, serving as a convergence point for convenience and tranquillity.

Revitalizing Lifestyle

Chandrakanth Reddy, the Sales Director at JRC Projects, underscores the project’s commitment to promoting well-being by integrating nature into everyday living. The amenities of the project encompass a clubhouse with various facilities, outdoor amenities like a skating plaza, multipurpose lawn, sunrise deck, among others. A resident testimonial affirmed the stress-diminishing experience of living at JRC WildWoods, a testament to the project’s success in creating a rejuvenating environment.

The press release concludes with an open invitation for prospective residents to explore Phase II of this residential haven, underscoring its promise of a tranquil, nature-infused lifestyle.