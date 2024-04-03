Jr NTR Spotted at Hyderabad RTO for New Mercedes Registration, Sparks Online Buzz

Jr NTR, the renowned actor currently working on Koratala Siva's Devara, was recently seen at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Khairatabad, Hyderabad. The actor's presence at the RTO office for his new Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580 registration caught the attention of fans and media, leading to a viral video on social media platforms. Accompanied by his driver in his luxury vehicle, Jr NTR's casual yet stylish appearance added to the fervor.

Star's Visit to RTO: A Glimpse into His Life

Known for his roles in blockbusters like 'RRR', Jr NTR has always been a subject of public fascination, not just for his acting prowess but also for his lifestyle choices, including his impressive collection of high-end cars. From Lamborghini Urus to Porsche, and now the addition of a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580 to his garage, the actor's taste in automobiles speaks volumes about his style. The video of Jr NTR stepping out of the RTO office, shared by a fan on Instagram, underscores the actor's popularity and the public's interest in aspects of his life beyond cinema.

'Devara' and Beyond: Jr NTR's Professional Front

While the news of Jr NTR's visit to the RTO for his new car's registration has been making rounds, the actor's professional life continues to progress impressively. Currently engaged in the shooting of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, Jr NTR took a brief hiatus during the Christmas and New Year season. Anticipation is building around Devara, set to be released in two parts, with the first glimpse promised to fans on January 8 and the theatrical release scheduled for October 10. The film will feature Jr NTR alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, promising a cinematic experience worth waiting for.

The Buzz Around Jr NTR's Car Collection

Jr NTR's car collection has always been a topic of interest and admiration among his fans and car enthusiasts alike. His latest acquisition, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580, showcases his penchant for luxury and style, fitting well within his collection of elite vehicles. This event not only highlights Jr NTR's personal life but also adds to the celebrity culture that fans ardently follow. His choice of cars, much like his choice of roles, reflects his taste for excellence and exclusivity.

As Jr NTR continues to make headlines, both for his professional achievements and personal choices, it's clear that his influence extends beyond his film roles. The actor's visit to the RTO for his new car registration is a testament to the blend of normalcy and luxury that defines his life. With Devara on the horizon and his ever-growing car collection, Jr NTR remains a figure of interest and admiration in the public eye, symbolizing a seamless marriage of success and style.