Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 Shoot in Goa, Fans Leak Video Online

Production of Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is in full swing with the team currently shooting in Goa. A leaked video surfaced online, showcasing Jr NTR filming a scene by the sea, sparking excitement and anticipation among fans.

Leaked Footage Sparks Buzz

A fan captured Jr NTR, known for his dynamic roles, navigating through water in an all-black ensemble, hinting at the action-packed sequences expected from Devara: Part 1. Despite the distance of the shot, the video confirms the coastal setting teased in promotional materials, adding layers to the film's mystique.

Production Updates and Cast Debut

The Devara team has been alternating between Hyderabad and Goa for its shooting schedule since early 2023, with the majority of filming concluded by December. This film not only marks the Telugu cinema debut for Janhvi and Saif but also promises a stellar ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj and Srikanth, among others. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and R Rathnavelu's cinematography, Devara is gearing up for an October release.

Anticipation Builds for October Release

As the first part of Devara nears its release, the leaked video has only heightened the already sky-high expectations from fans worldwide. With a compelling storyline, star-studded cast, and the promise of breathtaking visuals, Devara: Part 1 is set to make a significant impact on Telugu cinema and beyond.