Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Gear Up for 'Devara Part 1' Goa Schedule Ahead of 2024 Dussehra Release

Jr NTR has left moviegoers excited with updates about his upcoming release, 'Devara: Part 1.' After wrapping the shoot in Hyderabad, the entire team has now reached Goa for the next schedule. The Goa schedule, which also includes a song, will last for a week. Touted as one of the biggest Indian films of 2024, 'Devara: Part 1' stars Jr NTR in the lead. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the South film industry. Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain are part of the cast. The first part of the film is set for a grand release on October 10, 2024, during the auspicious Dussehra festival.

Stellar Cast and Crew

Previously, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of 'Devara: Part 1', which promised intense action and an amazing musical score. Interestingly, the film marks Jr NTR’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film ‘Janatha Garage’ which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics. Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

Goa Schedule Highlights

The Goa leg of the shooting is particularly significant as it includes the filming of a song alongside crucial scenes for the movie. This phase is expected to add vibrant visuals and further enrich the cinematic experience of 'Devara: Part 1.' The picturesque locations of Goa have been chosen to complement the film's aesthetic and narrative needs, promising a visual treat for the audience.

Anticipation Builds for Dussehra Release

As the team works tirelessly in Goa, anticipation for 'Devara: Part 1' continues to build. With a stellar cast, a renowned director at the helm, and a release date set for one of India's most celebrated festivals, the film is poised to be a blockbuster. The inclusion of Janhvi Kapoor alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan adds to the star power, ensuring a wide appeal across different audience segments. As October 10, 2024, draws closer, all eyes will be on this magnum opus to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.