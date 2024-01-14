Journey into the Past: Fort St. George Heritage Walk with Historian V. Sriram

As the early morning sun cast long shadows across Fort St. George, Chennai, a group of 50 history enthusiasts gathered around the fort’s towering gate, their anticipation palpable. They were there to embark on a heritage walk led by renowned historian V. Sriram, an event part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, and they were about to delve deep into the fort’s rich past, a microcosm of India’s colonial history.

Unveiling the Layers of Time

The walk began with Sriram contrasting a 1940s photograph of the fort’s clean moat with its current polluted state. This visual comparison served as a stark reminder of the importance of preserving such historical sites. Sriram then took the group on a journey through time, recounting stories of the fort’s expansion over centuries, its role during the French occupation in the 1740s, and the subsequent British reoccupation after the Treaty of Aix-la-Chapelle.

Under the Shadow of Fear and Power

Sriram painted a vivid picture of the period of fear during the Anglo-Mysore Wars when British inhabitants remained inside the fort after sunset, wary of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. The historian also touched upon the historical figures associated with the fort, such as Arthur Wellesley, who defeated Napoleon, and Robert Clive. Sriram highlighted their contributions and idiosyncrasies, bringing these influential figures to life.

Corruption and Colonial Governors

The heritage walk was not just a romanticized narration of the past. Sriram didn’t shy away from discussing the darker aspects of the colonial era. He discussed the allegations of corruption among Colonial Governors, specifically Thomas Pitt, who allegedly amassed wealth during his tenure. This revelation offered a nuanced perspective of the fort’s history and its role in the larger colonial narrative.

The heritage walk at Fort St. George proved to be more than just a tourist attraction. It provided the participants a deep-dive into India’s colonial history, the transformative events it witnessed, and the characters that played pivotal roles in shaping it. As the attendees dispersed, they carried with them a newfound appreciation for the fort’s historical significance, and the realization of the importance of preserving such heritage sites for future generations.