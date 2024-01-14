en English
Journey into the Past: Fort St. George Heritage Walk with Historian V. Sriram

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Journey into the Past: Fort St. George Heritage Walk with Historian V. Sriram

As the early morning sun cast long shadows across Fort St. George, Chennai, a group of 50 history enthusiasts gathered around the fort’s towering gate, their anticipation palpable. They were there to embark on a heritage walk led by renowned historian V. Sriram, an event part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, and they were about to delve deep into the fort’s rich past, a microcosm of India’s colonial history.

Unveiling the Layers of Time

The walk began with Sriram contrasting a 1940s photograph of the fort’s clean moat with its current polluted state. This visual comparison served as a stark reminder of the importance of preserving such historical sites. Sriram then took the group on a journey through time, recounting stories of the fort’s expansion over centuries, its role during the French occupation in the 1740s, and the subsequent British reoccupation after the Treaty of Aix-la-Chapelle.

Under the Shadow of Fear and Power

Sriram painted a vivid picture of the period of fear during the Anglo-Mysore Wars when British inhabitants remained inside the fort after sunset, wary of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. The historian also touched upon the historical figures associated with the fort, such as Arthur Wellesley, who defeated Napoleon, and Robert Clive. Sriram highlighted their contributions and idiosyncrasies, bringing these influential figures to life.

Corruption and Colonial Governors

The heritage walk was not just a romanticized narration of the past. Sriram didn’t shy away from discussing the darker aspects of the colonial era. He discussed the allegations of corruption among Colonial Governors, specifically Thomas Pitt, who allegedly amassed wealth during his tenure. This revelation offered a nuanced perspective of the fort’s history and its role in the larger colonial narrative.

The heritage walk at Fort St. George proved to be more than just a tourist attraction. It provided the participants a deep-dive into India’s colonial history, the transformative events it witnessed, and the characters that played pivotal roles in shaping it. As the attendees dispersed, they carried with them a newfound appreciation for the fort’s historical significance, and the realization of the importance of preserving such heritage sites for future generations.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

