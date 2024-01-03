Joshimath Subsidence Incident: A Year On, Struggles Continue and Recovery Plans Unfold

One year on from the devastating subsidence event in Joshimath, the aftershocks continue to reverberate through the lives of those most affected. The incident, triggered by a burst aquifer, resulted in significant cracks in the town’s infrastructure, damaging approximately 868 structures. Among these, 181 buildings were deemed unsafe for habitation, leading to sweeping evacuations.

The Continued Struggles of Affected Families

Over a dozen families remain in relief camps, their lives in limbo as they face the uncertainty of their circumstances. Some have been asked to leave, yet without clear instructions or alternative accommodations, they are left in a precarious position. While some residents have received one-time settlements from the government, others continue to wait for the much-needed assistance. Among those caught in this bureaucratic quagmire are a widow named Ukha Devi and her children, and another resident, Anita Devi, who have shared their ongoing struggles in securing government aid.

Challenges Faced by the Local Administration

The local district administration has not been without its share of challenges. Issues with property title clarifications have led to delays in settlements, exacerbating the hardships faced by the affected families.

Government’s Response: A Long-Term Recovery Plan

Responding to the crisis, the central government has approved a Rs 1658.17 crore Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Joshimath. This comprehensive plan, which will be implemented over three years, is grounded in ‘Build Back Better’ principles. It aims to not only restore the town but also to reduce future disaster vulnerability and enhance community resilience. The plan incorporates both central and state funds. As part of this initiative, approximately 180 families have already received a one-time settlement from the state government. The plan also accounts for the costs of land acquisition for resettlement purposes, marking a more sustainable approach to recovery.