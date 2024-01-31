Jordan Tourism Board Hosts Indian Media Delegation to Boost Tourism and Filmmaking

On a mission to promote Jordan as a global hub for tourism and filmmaking, the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has recently hosted a significant media delegation from India. The delegation, which consisted of 52 members, including renowned journalists, editors-in-chief, influencers, and magazine editors, spent their time from Tuesday to Friday exploring the country's archaeological and tourist attractions.

Highlighting Jordan's Iconic Locations

The Indian delegation's itinerary was filled with tours of Jordan's iconic locations such as Wadi Rum, Aqaba, and Amman. These destinations offered an immersive experience, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes of the country. Interestingly, the delegation's visit coincided with the filming of the Indian film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', further highlighting the cinematic potential of Jordan.

JTB's Support for Film Production

The JTB's efforts did not stop at simply hosting the delegation. They also extended their support to the film crew of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', recognizing the film industry's potential to boost tourism. The Royal Film Commission (RFC) played a crucial role in this regard, providing the necessary permits, location information, and customs support for equipment. Abdelrazzaq Arabiyat, the Director General of the JTB, emphasized this synergy between tourism and the film industry, noting the unique investment opportunities in Jordan.

Filming: A Catalyst for Tourism Growth

Both Abdelrazzaq Arabiyat and Mohannad Bakri, Director General of the RFC, highlighted the positive impact of filming on marketing Jordan's tourism. Arabiyat drew attention to Jordan's diverse climate, strategic location, stability, and hospitality - factors that make it an attractive destination for both tourists and filmmakers. The Indian delegation echoed these sentiments, expressing their admiration for Jordan's rich tourism potential and historical heritage. Their visit, therefore, served as a testament to the success of the JTB's efforts in promoting Jordan to key international markets.