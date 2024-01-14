Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor Successfully Completes First Trial Run

In a significant stride towards enhancing public transportation in India, the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor’s Taratala-Majerhat stretch witnessed its first successful trial run on January 13. Metro Railway General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy announced the accomplishment, indicating the advanced stage of the project.

Successful Trial Run

The trial run covered a 1.25-kilometer distance between Taratala and Majerhat stations using an air-conditioned trial rake (MR-417). The journey commenced from Taratala station at 12:16 pm, reaching Majerhat station at 12:19 pm. Following a brief interval, the rake returned to Taratala station by 12:46 pm. The rake hit a top speed of 50 kilometers per hour during the trial, marking a successful event.

Collaborative Efforts

Officials from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), including Chief Project Manager Harsimran Singh, attended the event. General Manager Reddy appreciated the Metro and RVNL teams for executing the trial run without any glitches, validating the collective efforts in bringing the project closer to fruition.

Positive Impact on Metro Services

The operational section of the Purple Line currently accommodates 500 passengers per day. With the extension of the stretch to Majerhat, this number is expected to increase. Furthermore, the services on this stretch have been doubled from 12 to 24 daily services, and the frequency has been reduced from 60 minutes to 40 minutes. This augmentation in service is anticipated to boost the convenience and efficiency of public transportation for the residents of the region.