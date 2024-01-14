en English
Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor Successfully Completes First Trial Run

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
In a significant stride towards enhancing public transportation in India, the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor’s Taratala-Majerhat stretch witnessed its first successful trial run on January 13. Metro Railway General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy announced the accomplishment, indicating the advanced stage of the project.

Successful Trial Run

The trial run covered a 1.25-kilometer distance between Taratala and Majerhat stations using an air-conditioned trial rake (MR-417). The journey commenced from Taratala station at 12:16 pm, reaching Majerhat station at 12:19 pm. Following a brief interval, the rake returned to Taratala station by 12:46 pm. The rake hit a top speed of 50 kilometers per hour during the trial, marking a successful event.

Collaborative Efforts

Officials from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), including Chief Project Manager Harsimran Singh, attended the event. General Manager Reddy appreciated the Metro and RVNL teams for executing the trial run without any glitches, validating the collective efforts in bringing the project closer to fruition.

Positive Impact on Metro Services

The operational section of the Purple Line currently accommodates 500 passengers per day. With the extension of the stretch to Majerhat, this number is expected to increase. Furthermore, the services on this stretch have been doubled from 12 to 24 daily services, and the frequency has been reduced from 60 minutes to 40 minutes. This augmentation in service is anticipated to boost the convenience and efficiency of public transportation for the residents of the region.

India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

