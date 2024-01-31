Johnson Controls Hitachi Reports Q3 FY24 Results: Reveals Significant Revenue Dip, Yet QoQ Improvements Emerge

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India, a leading player in the air conditioning industry, has reported its financial performance for Q3 FY24, revealing a significant downturn. The company's Q3 FY24 results, disclosed on January 30, 2024, showed a substantial 42.2% plunge in total revenue compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, amassing a total of ₹299.56 Cr.

A Deepening Loss

The company's financial predicament further intensified, as it registered an escalated net loss of ₹27.11 Cr, reflecting a 3.63% YoY increase. However, it's not all doom and gloom for the air conditioning giant. Despite the YoY decline in revenue and deepened losses, Johnson Controls Hitachi demonstrated remarkable resilience, evidencing improvements on a QoQ basis. The company's revenue witnessed a 6.93% uptick, and losses shrank by a substantial 51.93% compared to Q2 FY24.

Silver Lining Amid the Clouds

Johnson Controls Hitachi also managed to prune its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 12.86% q-o-q and 27.77% YoY. Concurrently, the firm made considerable headway in its operating income, which augmented by 54.37% q-o-q and 10.04% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 were reported at ₹-6.9, marking a decrease of 13.24% YoY.

Stock Performance

In terms of stock performance, the company's shares have offered mixed returns over various time frames. The past week saw a minor dip of -1.86%, while the shares have surged by 17.65% over the last six months and 2.74% YTD. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹3118.12 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of ₹1393 & ₹938, respectively. As of February 1, 2024, the consensus among three analysts is to 'Hold' the stock, with individual analyst ratings of 'Strong Sell', 'Hold', and 'Buy'.