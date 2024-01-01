en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

John Abraham Acquires Rs 70.83 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai’s Posh Khar Area

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
John Abraham Acquires Rs 70.83 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai’s Posh Khar Area

Bollywood actor John Abraham has made a landmark investment in the Mumbai real estate market, acquiring a bungalow in the upscale Khar district for Rs 70.83 crore. The 5,416 sqft bungalow, situated on a 7,722 sqft plot, is located on Linking Road, one of Mumbai’s key retail high streets. This property is in a prime location, known for its educational institutions. Abraham paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore to seal the deal, which was finalized on December 27, 2023. His response to a query regarding the purchase is still awaited.

Mumbai’s Sky-High Real Estate Market

Abraham’s acquisition of a bungalow, a type of horizontal property, is a move typically associated with veteran Bollywood personalities. This is because most contemporary stars opt for apartments in high-rise buildings due to Mumbai’s space constraints. The cost of residential real estate in Khar ranges from Rs 40,000 to 90,000 per sqft, with the price being dependent on the specific area and property grade.

Other Bollywood Personalities in the Real Estate Scene

In related Mumbai real estate news, Amitabh Bachchan rented out a commercial space and gifted a bungalow to his daughter, while actor Aamir Khan’s Pali Hill building is set for redevelopment.

John Abraham’s Successful Career

Abraham, who currently resides in a sea-facing penthouse in Bandra West, had a successful film release in 2023 with the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. He is slated to appear in upcoming projects such as ‘Tehran’ and ‘Housefull 5’. Abraham’s role as Jim in ‘Pathaan’ has received praise, and there is speculation about a prequel to his character. He is also set to work with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a new film titled ‘Agra Ka Daabra’.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A New Year Ushers in Financial Changes: What to Expect in 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Adani Group Stocks Surge; Investor Confidence Bolstered

By Rafia Tasleem

Rolls-Royce's Stock Skyrockets, Marks a Historic Surge in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

M&M's December Auto Sales Miss the Mark, Falling Short of Expectations

By Salman Khan

Indian Aviation Industry in 2024: A Flight into the Future ...
@Aviation · 3 mins
Indian Aviation Industry in 2024: A Flight into the Future ...
heart comment 0
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
Mahindra & Mahindra’s Tractor Sales Fall Short of Market Expectations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mahindra & Mahindra's Tractor Sales Fall Short of Market Expectations
Mixed Performance in Automobile Industry: December Review

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mixed Performance in Automobile Industry: December Review
The ‘Future of News 2023’: A Look at Challenges and Opportunities in News Distribution and Monetization

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The 'Future of News 2023': A Look at Challenges and Opportunities in News Distribution and Monetization
Latest Headlines
World News
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security
1 min
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move
2 mins
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
2 mins
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
Dean Elgar: A Farewell Test Match to Remember
2 mins
Dean Elgar: A Farewell Test Match to Remember
Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios Appointed as GM
3 mins
Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios Appointed as GM
NYC Demonstration Amplifies Global Concerns Over Gaza Crisis
3 mins
NYC Demonstration Amplifies Global Concerns Over Gaza Crisis
Gaza's Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
4 mins
Gaza's Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
4 mins
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
4 mins
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
17 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
50 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
1 hour
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app