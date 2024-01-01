John Abraham Acquires Rs 70.83 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai’s Posh Khar Area

Bollywood actor John Abraham has made a landmark investment in the Mumbai real estate market, acquiring a bungalow in the upscale Khar district for Rs 70.83 crore. The 5,416 sqft bungalow, situated on a 7,722 sqft plot, is located on Linking Road, one of Mumbai’s key retail high streets. This property is in a prime location, known for its educational institutions. Abraham paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore to seal the deal, which was finalized on December 27, 2023. His response to a query regarding the purchase is still awaited.

Mumbai’s Sky-High Real Estate Market

Abraham’s acquisition of a bungalow, a type of horizontal property, is a move typically associated with veteran Bollywood personalities. This is because most contemporary stars opt for apartments in high-rise buildings due to Mumbai’s space constraints. The cost of residential real estate in Khar ranges from Rs 40,000 to 90,000 per sqft, with the price being dependent on the specific area and property grade.

Other Bollywood Personalities in the Real Estate Scene

In related Mumbai real estate news, Amitabh Bachchan rented out a commercial space and gifted a bungalow to his daughter, while actor Aamir Khan’s Pali Hill building is set for redevelopment.

John Abraham’s Successful Career

Abraham, who currently resides in a sea-facing penthouse in Bandra West, had a successful film release in 2023 with the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. He is slated to appear in upcoming projects such as ‘Tehran’ and ‘Housefull 5’. Abraham’s role as Jim in ‘Pathaan’ has received praise, and there is speculation about a prequel to his character. He is also set to work with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a new film titled ‘Agra Ka Daabra’.