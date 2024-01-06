JNU Announces Revised Schedule for 2023 Ph.D. Program Entrance Examination

In an unexpected turn of events, the timetable for the 2023 Ph.D. program entrance examination and the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) category has seen its second revision. The Jawaharlal Nehru University, famed for its rigorous academic programs, announced this update recently.

Updated Schedule and Processes

The updated schedule highlights key dates for prospective students. According to this revision, the first merit list for the Ph.D. program is slated for display on January 11, 2024. This announcement will set off a series of crucial events for those who make it to this list. Beginning on the same day as the announcement, pre-enrollment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking will take place, extending until January 13, 2024.

Following closely on the heels of the first list, the second merit list is scheduled for release on January 18, 2024. Pre-enrollment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking for applicants on this list will take place on January 18 and 19, 2024.

The Final Phase of Admission

The admission process reaches its final phase with the physical verification of admission/registration for the final list of selected candidates. This crucial step is slated for February 1, 2024. The candidates who make it through this verification must complete their admission or registration process by February 9, 2024.

Applicants are advised to stay updated about these schedules and processes by visiting the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE). The site promises comprehensive and updated information related to the examination and admission process.