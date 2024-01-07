JNTUA Celebrates 13th Convocation: Honors Academic Excellence, Inspires Future Innovators

The 13th convocation ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) turned into a grand celebration of academic achievement, honoring 71 gold medalists and awarding diplomas to 86,142 graduates. The event, which commemorated the academic journeys of students from 2020-21 and 2021-22, convened at the JNTUA campus auditorium on Saturday.

(Read Also: New District Court Inaugurated by CJI in Rajkot: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation)

Education: A Catalyst for Progress

Abdul Nazeer, the Governor of the state, graced the event with his presence and inspiring words. Addressing the gathering of students, faculty, guests, and special invitees, Nazeer underscored the value of education in fostering a creative and responsible mindset. He further galvanized the graduates by designating them as future architects, engineers of progress, and innovators.

Nazeer also encouraged the students to perceive challenges as opportunities that unveil their potential. He urged them to convert setbacks into stepping stones for success, emphasizing their critical role in shaping the future.

Recognizing Excellence

G Ranga Janardhana, the Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA, extended his congratulations to the graduates and lauded the Ph.D. scholars for their rigorous academic endeavors. The ceremony also marked a special honor for Prof Vegesna Satyanarayana Raju, a former member of The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and Dr. K Balaveera Reddy, former Chairman of the Board of Governors at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NIT-K) Surathkal, and former Vice-Chancellor of Visveswaraya Technological University, Belgaum.

(Read Also: Bellevue Man Sentenced for Violent Assault on Native American Woman)

Conclusion of the Grand Ceremony

The convocation came to a close with Registrar C Sasidhar expressing gratitude towards everyone present at the event. His vote of thanks marked the end of a notable day in the academic calendar of JNTUA, a day that celebrated the triumph of hard work, determination, and academic excellence.

Read More