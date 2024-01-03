JKTJAC and School Education Director Discuss Key Teacher Concerns

In a significant development, the Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC), under the leadership of UT President Vinod Sharma, held a crucial meeting with the Director of School Education Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma. The primary agenda of the dialogue was to discuss various pressing concerns faced by the teaching community.

Key Issues Highlighted

Vinod Sharma, representing the teachers’ collective, brought to light several pivotal issues. The key points included the conversion of Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers (RRETs) to Teachers Grade II/III and the regularisation of ReTs after five years of service. He also emphasized the importance of the timely publication of mutual transfer lists and the streamlining of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) process for teachers’ promotion to masters.

Assurances from the Director

In response to the concerns raised, the Director offered reassurances, indicating that active measures were underway to address these challenges. He informed the JKTJAC that a Divisional level Committee was working diligently to expedite the conversion cases. He further revealed that an officer from the Administrative Department was scheduled to visit the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on the upcoming Monday, a move that could potentially resolve many pending cases.

On the topic of mutual transfers, he assured that the lists were being prepared with urgency. He also indicated that the DPC for teachers’ promotions was on track and expected to be completed within the month.

Moving Forward

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties acknowledging that progress was being made on the highlighted issues. The teaching community is eagerly anticipating further developments and constructive outcomes from these discussions. The dialogue underlines a shared commitment to improving the working conditions and prospects of teachers in the region.