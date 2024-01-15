JKSSB Unveils Provisional Answer Key for Stock Assistant Exam

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has unveiled the Provisional Answer Key for the Stock Assistant written examination conducted on January 14, 2024. The answer key, now accessible on the official JKSSB website, provides candidates with a lens to scrutinize their performance and anticipate their results.

Answer Key: A Detailed Review

Comprising answers for various question paper series labeled as Series A, B, C, and D, the answer key serves as a mirror to the candidates’ performance in the examination. Aspirants who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key and predict their scores, contributing to the transparency and accuracy of the evaluation process.

Objection Submission Window Opens

If candidates discover any discrepancies or disagree with the answers specified in the provisional answer key, they have been accorded the right to raise their objections. To express their concerns, candidates are required to follow a set format and submit supporting evidence along with a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per challenged question.

Time-Bound Opportunity

The window for objection submission is open for three working days, commencing from January 15, 2024. Submissions must be dispatched to designated JKSSB office locations in Srinagar or Jammu. The Board will not entertain any objections past the stipulated period or through any other mode, thereby ensuring adherence to the procedure and timelines.

If the objections raised by the candidates are found to be valid upon review, the answer key will be revised accordingly. This exercise underscores JKSSB’s commitment to uphold the fairness and integrity of the selection process, making it a critical part of the post-exam review. As the process unfolds, candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official JKSSB website for further details and updates.