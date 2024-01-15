J&K Police's Additional DGP Reviews Security Measures for Republic Day Celebrations

In the lead-up to the Republic Day celebrations, Anand Jain, the Additional DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, has initiated a comprehensive review and strengthening of security arrangements across the region. In a high-level meeting, Jain underlined the importance of heightened vigilance amongst intelligence agencies, the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and civil administration to pre-empt any disruptive activities by anti-national elements.

Call for Enhanced Inter-agency Coordination

Jain asserted the need for robust coordination between all security and intelligence organizations to ensure a smooth and secure conduct of Republic Day events. The officials on duty during the celebrations have been advised to be thoroughly briefed on their tasks, with a particular focus on fortifying the security measures at the M A Stadium, the venue for the Republic Day function.

Heightened Security Alert Amid Threats

With the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 and the subsequent Republic Day celebrations, Central forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on maximum alert. The concern for potential threats, including terrorist attacks targeting security personnel, religious sites, and civilians within the Union Territory, has been further amplified by recent threats by pro-Khalistani entities. To counter these threats and maintain peace and order, security forces in J&K are implementing increased patrolling, intelligence gathering, and coordination between different agencies.

Preemptive Measures against Potential Threats

Intelligence agencies have issued an elevated terror attack alert in the region of Jammu in anticipation of Republic Day. The alert signals a potential infiltration attempt by a group of three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, believed to be seeking entry through the Samba Sector with active support from Pakistani rangers. To ensure a robust defence against any potential threat, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have reinforced their border management grid and heightened security along the National Highway. Rigorous searches and stringent border control measures are being implemented to address the heightened security concerns and maintain public safety.