JK Lakshmi, Shree Cement Set Sights on Offshore Lime Mud Deposits for Future Supply

Key cement manufacturers, including JK Lakshmi and Shree Cement, are gearing up to participate in India's upcoming offshore mineral block auction, eyeing vast deposits of lime mud in the Arabian Sea. With the auction scheduled for June or July, these industry giants are exploring sustainable mining methods to secure a critical raw material for cement production.

Strategic Move for Sustainable Raw Materials

With a focus on securing a sustainable source of raw materials, top executives from JK Lakshmi and Shree Cement have expressed their active consideration in joining the exploration auctions. Arun Shukla, President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement, emphasized the strategic importance of leveraging the lime mud deposits along the Indian coast. The Geological Survey of India's discovery of 72,000 million tonnes of high-grade lime mud off the Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts has sparked significant interest among cement manufacturers.

Exploring High-Grade Lime Mud Deposits

The undersea lime mud, rich in calcium carbonate, represents an untapped resource for the cement industry, which currently relies on land-extracted limestone. The potential for utilizing high-grade lime mud, with its higher CaO content, could reduce India's reliance on imports. Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement, highlighted the company's expertise and interest in exploring viable mining opportunities for this valuable mineral. Geo Marine Solutions, a private exploration firm, notes the feasibility of mining this soft material through customized dredging technology, despite the challenges posed by the deposits' depth.

Future Prospects and Industry Buzz

As the Ministry of Mines prepares for the auction, the cement industry is abuzz with speculation about the participation of other major players. While UltraTech has remained silent on the matter, the industry is keenly awaiting details on the mining process and feasibility studies. Sustainable mining techniques, such as pneumatic dredging, offer a promising method for extracting lime mud at a cost-effective rate, potentially transforming the raw material supply chain for cement manufacturers.