India

J&K High Court Orders Satellite Imagery for Sonamarg Resort, Enforces Construction Ban

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
J&K High Court Orders Satellite Imagery for Sonamarg Resort, Enforces Construction Ban

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has set a one-month deadline for the completion of the satellite imagery process for Sonamarg hill resort. The court has mandated collaboration between the Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) and several government agencies, including the Chief Town Planner and the Director of Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing. This initiative aims to expedite the process and prevent any potential delays from the concerned authorities.

Addressing Illegal Construction

The court’s directive is a response to the previous issues of unlawful construction in Sonamarg. To curb this problem, the court has enforced a stringent ban on new constructions within the popular tourist resort. The use of satellite imagery is intended to regulate land use and ensure that existing structures align with the Master Plan. As part of this regulation, the court has demanded the submission of an affidavit delineating individual constructions and their respective land utilizations.

Master Plan Compliance and Future Developments

While certain areas within Sonamarg have been earmarked for potential development, any new construction must strictly comply with the Master Plan. Furthermore, all proposed projects must receive court approval, which will be granted after considering the viewpoints of all relevant parties. This court order follows previous directions issued in November, where the court had instructed for a factual report on ground conditions and proposed land use to be prepared in partnership with the National Remote Sensing Centre.

Additional Court Orders

In a separate directive, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has declared 23 terrorists from Kishtwar district as proclaimed offenders and has given them a month to appear before the court in connection with cases registered against them. Failure to appear will result in the attachment of their properties. This move is part of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) court in Doda’s efforts to address security challenges within the district.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

