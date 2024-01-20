J&K High Court Gears Up for Major Technological Upgrade: A Leap Towards Digital Justice

In a significant step towards the modernization of its legal infrastructure, the Administrative Council (AC) of Jammu & Kashmir, guided by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has greenlighted a major upgrade to the region's High Court's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) setup and video conferencing capabilities. The move, backed by an estimated budget of Rs 61.78 crores, is a reflection of the broader shift towards virtual legal proceedings in modern-day India.

A Leap Towards Digital Justice

The plan's primary objective is to create a robust infrastructure that supports hybrid courtrooms, interconnected courts, advanced networks, and refined connectivity and audio setups. This revamp is expected to streamline court proceedings, making justice delivery quicker and more cost-effective for litigants. The transformation also promises to mitigate geographical barriers, enabling smoother interconnectivity between courts and facilitating remote access for legal practitioners and citizens alike.

Strengthening the Judiciary

Parallelly, the AC has also endorsed increasing the cadre strength of District Judges, aligning itself with the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC). This move, which will be retroactively effective from January 1, 2020, marks a significant step towards fortifying the region's judicial system.

Commitment to Judicial Improvements

The AC's decision comes in the wake of the Ministry of Law and Justice of India's confirmation of the SNJPC's recommendations' implementation. This mirrors a collective commitment to not only improve the pay scale revisions in line with the latest advancements but also to bolster the judicial system as a whole, reflecting the government's focus on enhancing the effectiveness of the legal system.